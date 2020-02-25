After dropping three games to American Southwest Conference rival and 13th-ranked East Texas Baptist over the weekend, the Howard Payne Lady Jackets looked to return to the win column with a Tuesday non-conference home doubleheader against Schreiner.

Instead, the visiting Lady Mountaineers swept both games of the twin bill, handing the Lady Jackets losses of 9-1 and 8-2.

In the opening 9-1 loss, the Lady Jackets surrendered three runs in the top of the first inning, another in the fifth, four additional runs in the sixth, and the final run in the seventh.

Howard Payne mustered just a single run in the bottom of the first as the Lady Jackets recorded only five hits while committing five errors.

Aurora Luera collected three singles from the leadoff spot in the order while Emily Martinez and Ragen Noriega also added base hits. Tonya Thompson finished with the lone RBI.

In the circle, HPU's Bree Cason worked 4.1 innings and surrendered six runs — one earned — on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Hannah Morales yielded three runs — two earned — on four hits in one-third of an inning, while Olivia Rivera tossed 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one strikeout.

Taci Tatum sparked the Schreiner offense with three of the team's 12 hits — including a home run — and six RBI. A three-run double in the top of the first inning by Tatum provided Schreiner all the runs it needed.

Schreiner's Hannah Ortiz tossed a complete game to notch the win, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

HPU's lone run in the first inning was the result of a Luera single, a steal of second base, an advance to third on a ground out and an RBI ground out by Thompson.

In the 8-2 defeat, Howard Payne gave up a run in the top of the first, three more in the second, another two runs in the third, one in the fourth and one run in the seventh inning.

The Lady Jackets led 2-1 after one full inning. Down 1-0 heading to the bottom of the first, Luera drew a leadoff walk and Kiley Person followed with an RBI triple to right-center field. Person later came home following a wild pitch, which proved to be HPU's final run of the day.

HPU was limited to five hits — two by Luera and one each by Person, Alexis Sullivan and Tori Muro. Schreiner pitcher Kennedy Moody struck out five and walked three en route to the win.

Schreiner's offense chalked up 16 hits — four by Malorie Solis, who drove in one, and two apiece by Melanie Castilla, Courtney Bigley, Marisa Hernandez, Carrie Fulton and Moody. Castilla added two RBI and Fulton and Moody chipped in one each.

For Howard Payne, Zalayna Perez went the distance in the circle and yielded five earned runs with one strikeout and no walks.

The Lady Jackets (3-6, 0-3) return to American Southwest Conference action Friday and Saturday with three games at LeTourneau (6-3, 2-1). A doubleheader begins at 3 p.m. Friday with the finale set to start at noon Saturday.