Seven members of the Brownwood Lady Lions basketball team earned 7-4A all-district accolades, led by senior forward Matyha Thompson who was named the Co-MVP.

Thompson and Hailey Ibarra of Glen Rose shared the district's top honor. Thompson, who intends to continue her basketball career at Hill College, converted 48 percent of her field goals and tallied 599 points in 32 games — an average of 18.7 per contest — along with 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per outing.

Also earning a superlative honor was senior post Catrina Fullerlove-Brooks who, along with Glen Rose's Hazel Hawkins, shared the district's Sixth Man of the Year honor. Fullerlove-Brooks shot 40 percent from the floor and averaged 5.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Landing on the first-team for the Lady Lions were senior guards McKenzie Welker and Hadley Monroe. Welker sank a team-high 25 three-pointers and contributed 4 points and 2 rebounds per game, while Monroe collected 24 steals and chipped in 2 points and 2 boards per contest.

Junior guard CarolAnn Hetzel was Brownwood's second-team selection, while junior post Lindsey Larose and sophomore guard Alexa Arreola received honorable mention. Hetzel, who hit 67 percent of her free throws, averaged 2 points and 1 rebound per game, Larose shot 43 percent from the floor and contributed 3 points and 2 boards per outing, and Arreola sank 17 three-pointers, shot 77 percent at the free throw line and added 3 points and 1 rebound each contest.

The rest of the superlative award winners included Offensive Player of the Year Bree Baker from Glen Rose; Defensive Player of the Year Landri Withers from Stephenville; and Co-Newcomers of the Year Reagan Maxwell of Godley and Jaylee Matthews of Stephenville.

The remainder of the first team consisted of Glen Rose's Jeana Douglas and Kora Dodson, Godley's Hanna Robertson and Emma Burke, Mineral Wells' Rian Schultz, and Stephenville's Kassidy Nowak.

Comprising the rest of the second team were Glen Rose's Abby Stephenson and Hannah Cantwell, Godley's Bryanna Williams, Mineral Wells' Paige Riney and Stephenville's Jettie Funderburgh.

The Lady Lions finished the season with a 19-13 overall record and reached the playoffs for the 11th year in a row under head coach Heather Hohertz. Brownwood placed second in the district race behind state-ranked Glen Rose with a 5-3 mark.