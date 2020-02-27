LIBERTY HILL — The Brownwood Lions baseball team won its season opener Thursday, defeating NE Early College, 20-0, at the Liberty Hill tournament.

Jakob Dorsett tossed a no-hitter, collecting eight strikeouts with no walks.

Offensively, Kris Hobbs led the way going 4 for 4 with a double and four RBI. Hunter Day and Landon Harris both went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI.

The Lions also faced Class 6A Odessa High Thursday and were dealt a 14-0 defeat.

Brownwood gave up three runs in top of first, three more in the fourth inning and eight runs in the top of the fifth.

Harris, Baylor Tidwell and Byron Foster combined to yield 13 earned runs on 16 hits with three strikeouts and three walks. The Brownwood defense also committed six errors in the field.

Offensively, the Lions mustered just three hits off Odessa pitcher Isaac Rodriguez — two singles from Harris and a double by Tidwell.

Brownwood (1-1) is slated to be back in tournament action at 6 p.m. Saturday against La Grange, and at 8 p.m. Saturday against Liberty Hill.