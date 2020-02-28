MINERAL WELLS — The Brownwood Lady Lions bounced back from their first District 6-4A soccer loss with their second league win over the Mineral Wells Lady Rams, 3-1, Friday.

Brownwood (9-6-1, 2-1) received two goals from Aleyia Cotton, both assisted by Watts Jones, while Priscilla Sanchez scored off a defensive error.

“It was another great team win,” said Lady Lions head coach Andrew Stevenson. “We had some of our starters out and there were some players that had to step up and play positions out of their comfort zone. The team adjusted and rose to the challenge and played great.”

The Lady Lions are back at home at 5 p.m. Tuesday when they host Stephenville, which handed Brownwood a 9-0 defeat on Friday, Feb. 21.

In District 6-4A boys soccer action Friday, the Lions remained winless in league play with a 3-0 loss at the hands of Mineral Wells.

The Brownwood boys are now 1-14 overall and 0-3 in league and welcome Stephenville — who dished out a 5-0 loss to the Lions on Feb. 21 — at 7 p.m. Tuesday.