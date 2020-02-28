The Brownwood Lions earned 10 all-district accolades, including five superlative awards, as they captured the 7-4A championship for the second year in a row.

Senior Zach Strong collected a second straight District MVP honor, while senior A.J. McCarty was tabbed Co-Offensive MVP, senior Isyah Campos was selected Co-Defensive MVP, and senior Brandon Hamrick was picked as Co-Sixth Man of the Year. Nadir Dalleh, who owns an 88-42 record in four seasons — including three with at least 20 wins — with the Lions, was chosen as Coach of the Year.

Strong averaged a double-double of 18.3 points and 10.7 rebounds, along with 1.5 blocks per outing; McCarty generated 13 points and 5.4 boards per game; Campos finished with 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game; and Hamrick chipped in 5 points and 5 rebounds coming off the bench.

First-team selections included seniors John Wilhelm and Beau Bronniman, while Cooper Swanzy, Josh Baucom, Drew Huff — all seniors — were second-team choices.

Wilhelm produced 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, while Bronniman added 7.1 points and 4.3 boards. Huff contributed 2.5 points, Swanzy tallied 2.2 and Baucom finished at 2 points per contest.

The rest of the 7-4A superlative winners were Co-Offensive MVP Skylar Stilwell of Stephenville, Co-Defensive MVP Caden Schinagel of Glen Rose, Co-Newcomers of the Year Lorenzo Greghi of Glen Rose and Alex Schmidt of Godley, and Co-Sixth Man of the Year Kelvin Ong of Stephenville.

Comprising the rest of the first team were Godley's Drayton Nechero and Landry McKittrick, Stephenville's Grayson Traweek and Kyle Styron, and Glen Rose's Austin Worthen, Kasen Keese and Matthew Hammonds.

Rounding out the second team were Godley's Landon Stevenson, Stephenville's Trace Morrison and Kendal Storrs, Glen Rose's Kanyon Keese and Kolton Mooney, and Mineral Wells' Zach Delgado and Tristan Gray.

The Lions finished the season with a 28-6 mark — the most wins for a Dalleh-coached team in a single season — and an undefeated 8-0 district record. Brownwood also captured its second consecutive bi-district title as well.