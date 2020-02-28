GLEN ROSE — The Early Longhorns, fresh off their first playoff victory since 2016, were unable to continue their postseason run in the Region I-3A area round, as the No. 5 Peaster Greyhounds rolled to a 70-41 victory Friday night.

Early (20-14) trailed just 23-17 with 5:22 left in the first half, but Peaster (31-5) responded with a 25-1 run over the next eight minutes to open a 48-18 advantage midway through the third period.

The Greyhounds, who led 18-11 after one quarter and 35-18 at halftime, carried a 59-28 edge into the fourth period.

Peaster's Braxton Bosher led all scorers with 33 points, with 17 in the first half and 16 in the third quarter alone.

For the Longhorns, Ethan Mitchell led the way with 13 points trailed by Timmy Smithson with nine, Carlos Moreno with six, Vic Cooper and Nathan Mitchell with four points apiece, and Brent Grooms, Kiah Laborn and Bryce Denson with two points each.

The District 6-3A runner-up Longhorns reached the area round with Tuesday's 58-51 bi-district victory over District 5-3A third seed Clyde at the Brownwood Coliseum. Previously, Early's last postseason win also came against Clyde, 56-55, in the first round of the 2015-16 playoffs.

In Tuesday's bi-district win over Clyde at the Coliseum, Ethan Mitchell and Nathan Mitchell both finished with 12 points, Smithson added 11 and Laborn finished with seven points.