Four members of the Howard Payne Lady Jackets basketball team received postseason accolades by the American Southwest Conference.

Named as ASC West Division Freshman of the Year was Bria Neal, who also received honorable on the All-ASC West Team and was picked for the All ASC-West Freshman Team.

Neal, from LaPlace, Louisiana, was a two-time ASC West Player of the Week selection who averaged 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, with six double-doubles. She scored a season-high 19 points versus Ozarks and grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds at Sul Ross.

Junior guard Chelsey Harris was named to both the All-ASC West Second-Team and All-ASC West Defensive Team. Harris, from Waco Midway, led the Lady Jackets in scoring at 13.5 points per game and scored over 20 points in a game six times this season, including a season-high 27 points versus Louisiana College. She was also second on the team in steals with 40.

Freshman post Delaney Ingram was chosen ASC West Co-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year. Ingram, from Bridgeport, averaged 5.1 points per game and led the team in blocked shots at 26, which ranked seventh in the conference. Ingram scored a season-high 14 points versus Southwestern and grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds twice this year.

Sophomore guard Lily Janek earned honorable mention on the All-ASC West Team. Janek, from La Vernia, was third on the team in scoring at 8.8 points per game and led the team in steals with 49. She led the team in three-pointers made with 49 (fifth in ASC) and was second overall in the conference in three-point percentage at .434. She scored a season-high 17 points versus Dallas Christian, hitting five of seven three-pointers in the game.

The Lady Jackets posted an 11-15 overall record, 7-9 in conference, and placed third in the ASC West under head coach Yannick Denson, qualifying for their 17th consecutive ASC tournament.