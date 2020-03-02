LAKE BROWNWOOD — The Brownwood Lady Lions placed third at the Early Longhorn Invitational golf tournament held at The Hideout Monday afternoon.

The Lady Lions finished with a team score of 448, which trailed only Eastland (406) and District 7-4A rival Stephenville (438).

For Brownwood, Bryanna Galvan's 99 was the low round for the team trailed by Haley Martindale with a 114, Abby Burks with a 115 and Payton Stewart with a 120.

Early, the tournament host, had two medalists compete — Katelyn Thompson, with a round of 134; and Katie Hollon, with a round of 140.

Blanket's Amada Menchaca carded a round of 119.

Other teams in the tournament were Comanche, Coleman, and Hamilton, while golfers from Dublin and Jim Ned also competed.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to be back in action March 17 at the Glen Rose Invitational at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

Lady Lion golfers compete at regional preview

LUBBOCK — The Brownwood Lady Lions came in 17th as a team at the Region I-4A girls golf preview tournament at Shadow Hills Golf Course over the weekend.

The Lady Lions finished with a team score of 806, carding rounds of 403 both Friday and Saturday.

Bryanna Galvan led the way with a 188 following rounds of 87 and 101, Abby Burks posted a 200 with rounds of 103 and 97, Payton Stewart finished with a 207 after shooting 104 and 103, and Haley Martindale added a 211 with scores of 109 and 102.

Other teams competing at the tournament included Andrews Black (639), Argyle (671), Andrews Gold (690), Wolfforth Frenship Blue (691), Monahans (700), Seminole (700), Snyder (708), Canyon (735), Graham (738), Dumas (762), Big Spring (768), Wolfforth Frenship Gold (770), Sweetwater (772) Hereford (786), Borger (796), Levelland (798), San Angelo Lake View (811), Lamesa (943) and Lubbock Estacado (1,018).