LAMPASAS — Following a rocky weekend at the Abilene Ice Breaker softball tournament, the Brownwood Lady Lions returned to the win column with a 13-2 road victory over Lampasas Tuesday night.

Brownwood (3-4) — which lost four of five games over the weekend — finished with 11 hits and took advantage of three walks and eight Lampasas (4-8) errors.

Tied at 2 after one inning, the Lady Lions broke open the game with seven runs in the top of the second inning. Brownwood tacked on three more runs in the third to establish a double-digit advantage.

Leading the charge offensively were Caitlyn Moody with three hits and an RBI; Auzzlyn Benedict with two hits, including a home run; and two RBI; Annie-Klein Allgood with two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Lexie Castillo with one hit and two RBI; Aubrie Harris and Katelyn Windham with one hit and one RBI apiece; and Ashlynn Patteson added a triple and walked twice.

In the circle, Allgood pitched all five innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.

In Brownwood's seven-run second inning, all the runs scored with two outs. Harris broke the tie with an RBI double to center field that scored Moody, who started the frame with a single. Allgood then reached on an error that brought home Patteson, who walked, and Harris. Benedict's RBI double drove home Allgood, boosting the lead to 6-2.

Castillo then reached on an error, allowing Benedict come home. Later, Moody's RBI single to center field knocked in Castillo. Windham's RBI single followed, which plated Cecilia Rodriguez, who also reached on an error, to stretch the lead to 9-2.

The Lady Lions' three runs in the third were the result of Allgood's one-out RBI single that knocked in Patteson, who began the inning with a triple. Benedict, who reached on an error, scored on a Castillo ground out, then Moody reached on an error that plated Benedict.

One additional run crossed the plate for Brownwood in the fifth inning as Benedict led off with a solo home run to left field.

Brownwood opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the first as Harris, who reached on a one-out error, scored when Benedict got aboard due to a two-out dropped fly ball. Castillo followed with an RBI sacrifice fly that plated Heaven Badillo, running for Allgood, who doubled.

The Lady Lions will return to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host Robinson.