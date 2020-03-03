In their first outing at Morris Southall Field this season, the Brownwood Lions won their home debut under new head coach Brian Harris, notching a 7-0 victory over the Abilene High Eagles.

Jakob Dorsett, who tossed a no-hitter in his first outing of the season at the Liberty Hill tournament last weekend, was stellar again, yielding just one hit over 4.1 innings with nine strikeouts and one walk. Landon Harris worked the final 2.2 frames, giving up one hit with four strikeouts, to complete the two-hit shutout.

Brownwood's 11-hit attack at the plate included three from Reece Rodgers, two each from Harris, Kris Hobbs and Jakob Hataway, and one apiece by Dorsett and Mason Ryden.

The Lions (2-3) broke a scoreless tie with Abilene High (1-5) by tallying three runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Rodgers reached on a one-out single to center field and moved to third base on Harris' opposite field single to down the left field line. Rodgers later scored on a wild pitch to produce Brownwood's first run, while Hobbs followed with an RBI single to drive in Harris. With two outs, Ryden delivered an RBI single that plated Hobbs for a 3-0 Lions lead.

Brownwood stretched its lead to 7-0 in the fourth inning.

Hataway led off with a bloop double over shortstop, then Hunter Day drew a walk. An RBI single into right field from Rodgers plated Hataway, then Harris walked to load the bases. Hobbs was plunked by a pitch, which allowed Day to come home, while a two-RBI single down the left field line by Dorsett plated Rodgers and Harris.

The Lions are back in action Thursday at Liberty Hill, facing the host Panthers and China Spring to begin another weekend of tournament action.