The Brownwood Lady Lions suffered their second District 6-4A loss Tuesday night at Gordon Wood Stadium, as the No. 3 Stephenville Honeybees cruised to a 10-1 victory.

Brownwood (9-7-1, 2-2) — which dropped a 9-0 decision in the first league meeting with Stephenville (17-1-1, 4-0) — trailed in the rematch by a 4-0 count halfway through the opening half, and was down 6-0 at intermission.

The Lady Lions' only goal came in the second half as Aleyia Cotton scored with an assist from Kennedi Johnson.

In boys action, the Lions were handed a 4-0 home defeat by the Yellow Jackets.

Stephenville (12-7-2, 3-1) also won the first outing against Brownwood (1-15, 0-4) by a 5-0 count.

The Lions and Lady Lions are off until Tuesday, March 10 when they welcome Mineral Wells in the final home games of the season.