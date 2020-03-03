A pair of Howard Payne Yellow Jackets were selected for postseason American Southwest Conference men's basketball honors.

Junior guard Jase Miguez was chosen as a member of the All-ASC West second-team, while freshman guard Jacob Smith was tabbed as a member of the All-ASC West Freshman Team.

Miguez, from Nederland, averaged a team-high 20.2 points — draining 44 percent of his three-pointers and 83 percent of his free throws — along with 3.6 rebounds per game, starting in 24 of 25 contests. His 26 steals were second-most on the team.

Smith, from Katy, poured in 7.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, with 30 assists and 19 steals. He shot 39 percent from the field and 74 percent at the free throw line. Smith came off the bench in 19 of his 21 appearances this season.

The Yellow Jackets, under the direction of head coach Troy Drummond, posted a 2-23 overall record and 1-15 mark against ASC foes.