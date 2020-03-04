LAKE BROWNWOOD — The Early Longhorn Invitational golf tournament took place Monday and Tuesday at The Hideout Golf Course.

In boys action Tuesday, Early's John Murray carded an 85, Jace Vasquez posted a 93 and Shane Vaey turned a 110 competing as medalists.

Blanket's Dakota Pogue, also competing as a medalist, fired a 103.

Comanche's Kasey Middleton owned the low round of the tournament with a 69 followed by Stephenville's Hunter Rudloff with a 72 and Comanche's Bryce Hermesmeyer with a 76.

Comanche won the team title with a 316 tally trailed by Eastland with a 330 and Jim Ned with a 334.

On Monday, the Brownwood Lady Lions placed third in the girls portion of the event with a 448 team score. Brownwood trailed Eastland (406) and Stephenville (438).

Bryanna Galvan led the Lady Lions with a sixth-place score of 99 followed by Haley Martindale with a 114, Abby Burks with a 115 and Payton Stewart with a 120.

Two Early medalists competed as Katelyn Thompson carded a 134 and Katie Hollon shot a 140.

For Blanket, Amada Menchace turned in a 113.

Allee Mainord of Stephenville fired the low score of the tournament with an 88, trailed by second-place Taylor Hodges of Eastland (90) and third-place Rylee Myers of Brady (91).