Six members of the Early Longhorns basketball team and three Bangs Dragons received all-district accolades from the 6-3A coaches.

For Early, first-team selections included Ethan Mitchell and Timmy Smithson, while second-team choices were Kiah Laborn, Brent Grooms and Nathan Mitchell. Vic Cooper received honorable mention.

For Bangs, Wesley Mitchell was a first-team all-district pick, while honorable mention recipients included Riley Taylor and T.J. Butler.

The Longhorns finished with a 20-14 overall record, finished second in district with a 10-4 mark, and captured a bi-district championship under head coach Daniel Price.

The Dragons, led by head coach Harrold McCarty, posted a 1-22 record, including a 1-13 district mark.