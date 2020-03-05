The Howard Payne University athletic department announced Thursday the hiring of Trey McLaughlin as its new head men's soccer coach.

McLaughlin joins the HPU athletic staff after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at Piedmont International University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

McLaughlin replaces Eanna O'Gorman who served as the Yellow Jackets head coach for three seasons and is now an assistant at NCAA II University of Texas at Tyler.

"Coach McLaughlin is a man who is very grounded in his faith, driven, and is highly recommended for our position," said Hunter Sims, HPU director of athletics. "We believe that Coach McLaughlin is a wonderful mission fit to Howard Payne. As we strive to be a premier Christian institution, we believe that Coach McLaughlin will do a great job leading our men's soccer program."

While an assistant Piedmont International, McLaughlin also served as the recruiting coordinator bringing in highest incoming GPA recruiting class in 2019 of any sport in the Piedmont athletic department.

"My family and I are incredibly excited to be joining the Howard Payne family and the Brownwood community," McLaughlin said. "I'm thankful to Mr. Sims, Dr. Bunyard, and Dr. Hines for the opportunity to take over the men's soccer program and look forward to getting to work."

As a new upstart program, McLaughlin guided Piedmont to its first ever winning season in just its second year of competition.

In 2019, Piedmont won the NCCAA South Regional Championship and made its first ever appearance in the NCCAA National Tournament. That season, he would coach two All-South Region players.

Before Piedmont, McLaughlin coached at both the youth level and high school levels in Texas.

In college, McLaughlin was a four-year starter for LeTourneau University in Longview. There he received 2nd Team All-Conference honors and helped lead his team to an American Southwest Conference tournament appearance in 2011.

McLaughlin holds Bachelors' degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from LeTourneau University. He will finish a Master of Business Administration at Piedmont International in May of 2020.

Trey is a native of Mesquite and comes to HPU with his wife, Kali, and two boys, Camden and Callum.