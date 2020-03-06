The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions hosted their own tennis tournament Thursday, collecting one runner-up finish in championship action and another in consolation play.

Mo Goff came in second in boys singles picking up three wins before falling to Brady's Jack Marshall in the final. Goff knocked off Hector Leyva of Sweetwater 8-2; Eric Perez of San Angelo Lake View 8-5; and Garrett Bell of Godley, 6-1, 6-0; before coming up short against Marshall, 6-1, 6-0.

Meanwhile, in girls doubles, the tandem of Lenzi Deluna and Labrittney Pollard reached the consolation championship match. The duo dropped their first match to Dahya and Kocak of Big Spring, 8-3, then beat Mitchell and Moran of Gatesville, 8-2, upended teammates Aish Nigayle and Tatum DeHart of Brownwood, 9-7, and lost to Mitchell and Sun of Gatesville in the consolation final, 8-6.

In other girls doubles action, Nigale and DeHart lost to Hodge and Schiffer of Snyder, 8-6, then defeated Turner and Spinks of Clyde, 8-0, before meeting up with Deluna and Pollard.

Also, Mckinzie Adkins and Kalyee Renfroe opened with a bye, then beat Khyla Bell and Rae Bynum of Early, 8-3, before falling to Ortega and Sudekim of Liberty Hill, 8-5.

In boys singles, Julian Lares also competed for Brownwood and beat Brenden Burgess of Lampasas 8-4, and Damian Hewtty of Big Spring, 8-6, before succumbing to the eventual champion Marshall, 8-0.

Taking part in girls singles were Aaliyah Uvalle, who had a bye then beat Hailey Torres of Lake View, 8-5, and lost to Rady Hollingsworth of Gatesville, 8-6; as well as Victoria Ramos who had a bye, beat Camry Porter of Dublin, 8-3, and lost to Carolyn Stelluti of Snyder, 8-5.

In boys doubles, Oscar Ledezma and Matthew Bundick defeated Collete and Chaney of Big Spring 8-0, then fell to Pena and Ramirez of Sweetwater, 8-4.

In mixed doubles competition, Lillian Jonescue and Colton Varner knocked off Saucedo and Oum of Lake View, 9-7, then lost to Tatum and Tatum of Gatesville, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

Also, Hannah Netherland and Nathan Ramos beat Pena and Strebeck of Sweetwater 8-1 and lost to Smith and Jones of Stephenville, 6-2, 6-4.