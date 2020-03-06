There is going to be a Hunter Education Classroom Course ofrom 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at the Home Economics Building at the Youth Fair Barns.

This course is designed for novice or young hunters, ages 9 years of age and above. The course covers the core competencies of firearm and hunting safety, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation. All materials are provided. The fee for the certification is $15. Please bring a sack lunch as there will not be time to leave for lunch.

Pre-registration is required. You can register by going to the following link:

https://tpwd.elementlms.com/course/hunter-education-classroom-course-4696/

For additional information please contact Bobby Clark 361-597-0310 or the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

MAJOR STOCK SHOW PASSES

The following major stock show passes have arrived at the Extension Office:

• Houston Stock Show

• Austin Stock Show

If you have signed up for any of these shows and are NOT going to be participating or have any other questions, please contact Nick Gonzales.

MAJOR STOCK SHOW ANIMAL HEALTH REGULATIONS

HOUSTON

All breeding animals such as: heifers, breeding sheep, breeding goats, and breeding swine must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals DO NOT require health papers.

RODEO AUSTIN

All breeding heifers must have health papers from a veterinarian within 30 days of show.

Market animals DO NOT require health papers.

PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP SERIES

Do you have an interest in taking photos? If so, we have a contest just for you! The photography project encourages self-expression and teaches proper use of photographic equipment and developing processes. We are very excited for the opportunity to have photographer Craig Seger join us this year to share his photography techniques. There will be a photography workshop at 5 p.m. Wednesday March 11 (OPTIONAL DUE TO SPRING BREAK) at the Brown County Extension Office. Please bring your camera, digital cameras are preferred. If you would like more information, contact the Extension Office. Below are the deadlines to turn in photos to the Brown County Extension Office:

• Junior and Intermediate Photos due to the Extension Office – March 25

- Your photos must be mounted onto foam board and the photo release form attached to the back of the photo when turned in.

• Senior Photos due the Extension Office – April 8

- Your photos must be formatted into the correct size:

* Minimum of 300 dpi quality resolution

* Size: Must be 3:2 (4”X6”) or 5:4 (8”X10”) ratio (either landscape or portrait)

* Size: Photo may not be larger than 5120KB (5MB)

- You must submit your photos to the Extension Office in a digital file such as: .jpeg, .jpg, or .gif

For more information contact the Brown County Extension Office.

HORSE QUIZ BOWL

If you are interested in participating in the horse quiz bowl contest please RSVP to the Extension Office by March 9. Also, we are looking for volunteers that would be interested in coaching the horse quiz bowl teams. Contact the Extension Office for more information.

SCHOLARSHIP AVAILABLE FROM BROWN COUNTY FARM BUREAU

Graduating seniors in Brown County now have the opportunity to apply for a college scholarship through Brown County Farm Bureau. March 31, 2020 is the deadline to apply. Students or their family must be new or current Brown County Farm Bureau members. Applications can be picked up at the Brown County Extension Office. For more information, contact the Brown County Extension Office.

CENTRAL TEXAS MASTER GARDENERS ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP

The Central Texas Master Gardeners Association is offering a $1000 scholarship to a 2020 high school graduate that is entering a program of higher education in a field of agriculture. The deadline to submit your application is April 15. If you are interested in applying, please contact the Extension Office.

STATE STEER TAGS AND HEIFER VALIDATION

It is hard to believe that it is already that time again to purchase state steer tags. If you are planning on showing a steer in any 2020-2021 major stock shows you must purchase a state validation tag. The cost is $17 per tag and the deadline to purchase a tag is April 9. Please come contact the Extension Office to purchase your steer tag.

If you have a heifer that was not validated in October 2019 or if you are changing ownership and are planning to participate in a major stock show before November 2020, that heifer will need to be validated in June the cost will be $15 per heifer. If you are not planning to show a heifer at West Texas Fair, State Fair, or Heart of Texas you will have another opportunity to validate in October 2020. Please contact the Extension Office by April 9.

4-H CLOTHING AND TEXTILES PROJECT OPPORTUNITIES

Springtime involves many 4-H projects to include Clothing & Textiles. The fashion show includes construction and buying divisions. There’s also the Fashion Story Board contest and the newest addition Duds to Dazzle. The Duds to Dazzle contest is patterned after the Food Challenge. It is a team event where teams of up to 5 members have 1 hour to turn a “dud” into a “dazzle” with a sewing kit and a furnished supply closet. Design categories are wearable, accessory/jewelry and non-wearable. The team is also responsible for giving a 5-minute presentation to a panel of judges.

Contest dates for fashion show, fashion story board and Duds to Dazzle are as follows:

• Duds to Dazzle Contest for all age divisions – March 31 in Coleman

• Fashion Show & Fashion Story Board for senior age division – May 8 in San Angelo

• Fashion Show & Fashion Story Board for junior & intermediate age division – July 14 in Burnet

If you are interested in participating in any of the 4-H Clothing & Textiles Project Opportunities, please contact Courtney Parrott or Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

TEXAS SHEEP AND GOAT YOUTH RANCHERS ROUNDUP

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting a Texas Sheep and Goat Youth Ranchers Roundup June 1-5 in San Angelo. It is open to youth ages incoming 9-12th graders.

This will be a week full of opportunities for youth who are particularly interested in the sheep and goat side of the agricultural industry. They will introduce and expose youth to the business and entrepreneurial spirit engrained in the production and commercial aspects of our trade, provide insight into the Sheep Skillathon, which offers Scholarship opportunities to students throughout the year, such as the $10,000 scholarship awarded at the San Antonio Livestock Show Sheep Skillathon, and offer a chance for students to get involved in and exposed to additional 4-H competitions such as Food Challenge; and that’s just to name a few!

There will be endless hands-on activities and chances to engage with a multitude of industry professionals who are both passionate in the sheep and goat industry and our youth, not to mention it will be a week full of fun!

The application is online at https://sheepandgoatvalidation.tamu.edu/texas-sheep-and-goat-youth-ranchers-round-up/ and the deadline is April 17.

4-H HORSE VALIDATION MARCH 1-MAY 1

Validation is required for showing at district or state horse shows, and its

purpose is to certify that ownership requirements have been met. The horse MUST be owned solely by the 4-H member, his/her parents (biological or stepparents), brother, sister, grandparents, or legal guardian. Horses under lease to, but not owned by any of the named persons, do NOT qualify. Horses owned in partnership or jointly with any person other than those previously listed do NOT meet ownership requirements. The horse validation process will be completed electronically using the 4-H Connect online management system.

All 4-H members who wish to show at the District Show or the State 4-H Horse Show will be REQUIRED to validate their horse(s) on the 4-H Connect system. Horse validation is completed for EACH HORSE and will cover all 4-H youth members in that family profile. When validating your horse(s) on 4-H Connect, you will select ONLY ONE 4-H youth member to conduct the validation under. Once a horse is validated, validation paid, and you begin registering for the District Horse Show, the validated horse(s) can be moved to the appropriate 4-H member(s) that will be exhibiting the horse in the show.

Validation will be open from March 1 to May 1. Any horse validated before or after this date will NOT be accepted. An illustrated step-by-step instruction guide for families is available for download and reference on both the Texas 4-H website (http://texas4-h.tamu.edu/) and the Texas A&M University Department of Animal Science – Equine Science website (http://animalscience.tamu.edu/academics/equine/state-4h-show/). Validation cost for each horse is $10 from March 1 – April 15. From April 16 – May 1 validation cost for each horse is $20. Credit card will be the only acceptable form of payment. If you have any questions, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.

The 2020 district horse show will be held in San Angelo on June 16.

HEALTHY TEXAS YOUTH AMBASSADORS

The Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Program is looking for teens that are motivated, excited, and ready to make a change in their community! This program is designed for high school age youth who have a passion for health and wellness. These youth will be trained at the regional level to become youth health experts who can motivate others to make a change in their lifestyle to improve their health. More importantly, these ambassadors will assist local county extension agents with program efforts, project activities, and much more!

Who’s Eligible? Youth do not have to be current 4-H members, but must be willing to join 4-H.

Eligibility requirements include:

• Be in at least the 9th grade at beginning of the 2020-2021 school year

• Submit completed application to the local county extension office by May 1, 2020

• Have an interest and passion to serve others in the area of health education which includes nutrition, physical activity, passenger safety, and safe environments!

What does the program entail? After youth are accepted to the local program, they must fulfill the following obligations:

• Complete and report 40* hours of leadership, program efforts, or community service annually. This is a reduction in previous hours to be consistent with other ambassador programs.

• Attend a Regional Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Summit in a location nearest to them.

• Attend face-to-face and online trainings

• Remain academically eligible.

• Must agree to the obligations and requirements outlined in the HT Youth Ambassador Handbook.

• Ambassadorship is a 12-month commitment, beginning June 2020. Ambassadors who fulfill the minimum (40) hours of service will be invited to reapply for the following year. New and returning ambassadors MUST complete a new application annually.

• To meet all commitments for which the Ambassador volunteers and to complete those commitments with excellence.

What is the cost? Currently, there is no application fee for this program; however, selected ambassadors will be required to pay the estimated registration fee of $75-$100 for the regional Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Summit.

Deadline to apply is May 1. For more information contact the Extension Office.

DATES TO REMEMBER

March 9 – Deadline to RSVP for Horse Quiz Bowl

March 11 — 4-H Photography Workshop (Optional Due to Spring Break), 5 p.m. at the Extension Office

March 18 – 4-H Photography Workshop, 5 p.m. at the Extension Office

March 25 – Junior/Intermediate Photos Due to the County Office

March 31 – Deadline to Apply for the Brown County Farm Bureau Scholarship

April 4 – Hunter Education Classroom Course, 8 a.m. at the Home Economics Building Youth Fair Barns

April 8 – Senior Photos Due to the County Office

April 9 – Deadline to Order State Steer Tags & Heifer UIN

April 10 – Extension Office Closed for Good Friday