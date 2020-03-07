LIBERTY HILL — The Brownwood Lions suffered their third consecutive loss at the Liberty Hill baseball tournament Saturday afternoon, falling to Iowa Park by a 10-0 count in five innings.

Iowa Park (9-2) struck for five runs in the bottom of the first inning, added four more in the second and tacked on its final run in the third.

Jakob Dorsett went the distance on the mound for the Lions and experienced his roughest outing of the season, yielding eight earned runs on nine hits with four walks and a pair of strikeouts. The Brownwood defense committed three errors.

Offensively, the Lions collected just two hits — singles from Reece Rodgers and Jakob Hataway.

Iowa Park's Hunter Kellogg struck out two and walked a pair en route to the victory.

Chance Helton sparked the Iowa Park offense with two hits, including a double, and three RBI.

The Lions (2-6) — who began the tournament with losses to host Liberty Hill and China Spring — were slated to conclude the tournament against the Austin Hawks Saturday night. Information from that game was not available at press time.

Brownwood will visit Taylor at 2 p.m. Tuesday in its next action.