The Early Lady Horns split their first two District 6-3A softball games Monday and Tuesday, falling to Eastland, 12-0, in the opener, then rebounding with a 22-6 victory at Hamilton.

Details from Tuesday's victory over Hamilton were unavailable at press time.

In Monday's loss to Eastland, Lady Mavs pitcher Bryanna Foster tossed a five-hit shutout, striking out 12 with no walks issued.

For Early, Emma Connelly singled twice while Alexa Portillo, Taylor Summers and Kyndal Staggs added hits as well.

Lady Horn pitcher Grace LaRue went the distance, allowing a dozen runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts and five walks. The Early defense committed a pair of errors.

The Lady Mavs struck for five runs each in the second and sixth innings and two more in the third.

During the second inning, Lexi Leake's two-RBI single scored Bailey Browning and Jordan Mayes; Jaeley May's two-RBI double scored Rhyana Rios and Leake; and Ella McLean's RBI single scored May.

Eastland's third inning saw May's two-RBI double plate Rios and Leake.

In the five-run sixth, Lauren Bonilla's RBI double scored May; Foster's RBI double plated Bonilla; and Camryn Wills' RBI single knocked in Foster. Browning then capped the scoring with a two-run home run to left field.

The Lady Horns (10-4 , 1-1 in district) are slated to next host Cisco at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In other District 6-3A softball action, the Bangs Lady Dragons suffered a 14-13 loss to Dublin in the league opener for both teams Monday.

Bangs is scheduled to host Coleman at noon Wednesday.