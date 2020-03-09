Brownwood Lady Lions Alyssa Preston and Kenya Barnes qualified for the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association state meet based on their performances at the regional competition at Del Valle High School this past Saturday.

Preston won the 220-pound weight class with a 1,000-pound total — the only Class 4A lifter in any weight classification to lift 1,000 pounds. Preston broke her own regional record of 370 pounds in the dead lift — which she set last year — with 390 pounds this year. She also totaled 225 pounds in the bench and 385 pounds in the squat.

Barnes was awarded Outstanding Deadlifter of the meet en route to a third-place finish in the 198-pound weight class. Barnes reached the state qualifying total of 875 pounds lifted with 170 in the bench, 320 in the squat and a new regional record of 385 in the deadlift. The previous regional deadlift record was 355 pounds.

The state meet will be held in Waco Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, March 21. The Brownwood duo will compete Friday, March 20 at the Extraco Events Center.