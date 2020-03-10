TAYLOR — The Brownwood Lions dug a hole too deep from which to escape as they suffered a 9-3 road loss to the Taylor Ducks in non-district baseball action Tuesday afternoon.

The Lions (3-7) surrendered the first nine runs of the game and were held scoreless through the first five innings.

Brownwood scratched all three of its runs across the plate in the top of the sixth inning. With two outs in the inning, Reece Rodgers prolonged the at-bat with a single to center field, then Kris Hobbs followed with a two-run home run to left field. Landon Harris then tripled and Byron Foster doubled home Harris for the final run.

Hobbs finished with a team-high two hits, Hunter Day added one, and Rodgers, Harris and Foster contributed the other base knocks.

Taylor (3-8) pitchers Isaac Rivera and David Ortiz Jr. shut down the Brownwood offense for the most part, recording nine strikeouts with only one walk in a 6.1 innings of work. Matthew Aplin surrendered the runs in the sixth inning.

The Ducks jumped out to the 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to four consecutive walks to start the game and a couple of Lion errors.

More miscues by Brownwood in the third inning allowed Taylor to stretch the lead to 7-0.

In the fourth inning, Taylor relied on a double, a ground out and an error for its last two runs.

Lion pitchers Mason Ryden, Atticus Porter, Baylor Tidwell and Foster combined to allow seven earned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts, seven walks and four defensive errors behind them.

Brownwood will compete at the Boyd tournament Thursday through Saturday, facing Aubrey, Graham, Boyd and Bridgeport.