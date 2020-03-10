A disastrous second inning set the tone for the Brownwood Lady Lions, who were dealt a 13-1 home loss by the Robinson Rockets Tuesday afternoon in non-district softball action.

Scoreless after one inning, the Lady Lions (3-5) gave up nine runs in the second inning — the bulk of which were unearned — and never recovered. Robinson (7-13-1) tacked on another run in the third inning and three more in the fifth to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.

The Lady Lions' lone run crossed the plate in the bottom of the third inning as Chesney Covey reached on a dropped third strike to start the frame, advanced around the base paths on passed balls, and eventually scored on one during Ashlynn Patteson's at-bat.

Brownwood mustered just three hits off Robinson hurler Raigan Mock, who struck out five and walked one.

Patteson singled twice and Cecilia Rodriguez added a hit. Aubrie Harris drew the only walk and Annie-Klein Allgood was hit by a pitch.

In the circle, Allgood gave up 13 runs — only two earned — on 10 hits with five strikeouts and a pair of walks. The Brownwood defense committed eight errors in the field.

Mock also led the Robinson offense with three hits and a pair of RBI, Aubrey Paris and Emma Brignac finished with two hits and two RBI apiece, and Brianna McCurdy drove in two runs with one hit.

The Lady Lions will compete in the Graham tournament Thursday through Saturday.