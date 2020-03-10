A trio of Lady Horns will represent Early at the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association state meet in Waco Friday, March 20 following their performances at the Region 2 Division 3 meet held at Little River Academy.

Reigning state champion Allie Blasingame will defend her title in the 165-pound weight class and will be joined by Veronica Villarreal in the 198s and Katelyn Espinoza in the 97s.

Blasingame won her classification with a total of 1,095 pounds lifted and was also named best overall lightweight lifter and best lightweight in the squat. Blasingame broke her own records from the previous year and now holds all the regional records for the 165-pound weight class which includes squat, bench, deadlift and total weight lifted.

Villarreal also finished first and was tabbed best heavyweight in the bench press, while Espinoza punched her ticket with a fourth-place finish.

Also competing for Early at regionals were Hannah Middleton, who was sixth in the 114s; Danielle Alcorta, who was sixth in the 148s; Alyne Celedon, who was sixth in the 165s; Katie Hollon, who was seventh in the 105s; and Bekah Smithson, who was 12th in the 123s.