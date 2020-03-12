TUSCOLA — The Bangs Dragons and Early Longhorns both collected victories to begin the Jim Ned baseball tournament Thursday.

Bangs blanked Brady, 5-0, while Early rallied to knock off Ballinger, 5-3.

In the Dragons' victory, Eli Carbajal tossed six innings of shutout ball, allowing three hits while striking out eight batters and walking two. Angel Arias pitched the final inning and walked a pair of batters.

At the plate, the Dragons (4-4) finished with eight hits led by Arias with three. Braden Moore, Ethan Sanchez, Brayton Wedeman, Trevor Bowers, and Carbajal added one hit apiece. Sanchez finished with a team-best two RBI while Carbajal, Wedeman and Payton Bible each drove in a run.

In the Longhorns' victory, Early led 1-0 after one inning and 2-1 after three, but Ballinger pulled even in the fourth and took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth. Early answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame to secure the win.

Early (2-3-1) recorded seven hits — two doubles from Jesson Tarrant, who drove in three; a single and a double from Rylie Hill; and singles from Aiden Frerichs, who plated two runners, along with Boston Hudson and Tyson Tyler.

On the mound, Hill worked 4.2 innings and allowed three runs on three hits with five strikeouts and six walks. Tarrant tossed the final 1.1 innings and notched a strikeout.