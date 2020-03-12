GRAHAM — The Brownwood Lady Lions opened play in the Graham softball tournament with a pair of losses, as their skid reached three games.

In a rematch of last year's regional quarterfinal playoff, the Lady Lions began the day with a 5-0 loss at the hands of Decatur. Later Thursday, Brownwood was upended by Wichita Falls City View, 7-0

Against Decatur (12-3-1), Brownwood surrendered four runs in the first inning and yielded one more in the second.

Lady Lion pitcher Annie-Klein Allgood allowed five earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Decatur's offense was sparked by Destiny Webb, who tallied one hit and two RBI; Jordyn Smith and Sela Ochoa with one hit and one RBI apiece; and Samantha Cantu also drove in a run.

The Lady Lions were limited to three hits by Decatur's Macey Jones — singles by Allgood, Cecilia Rodriguez and Caitlyn Moody. Jones also tallied three strikeouts and issued one walk to Moody.

Against City View (8-9), Brownwood (3-7) trailed 3-0 after one inning and and gave up the other four runs in the top of the second.

Brownwood produced seven hits — two each by Allgood and Ashlynn Patteson, along with one apiece by Moody, Aubrie Harris and Lexie Castillo — but left six base runners stranded.

In the circle, Allgood yielded seven runs — five earned — on eight hits with six strikeouts. The Lady Lion defense committed four errors.

City View pitcher Brandie Sutton struck out three to notch the win, while offensive standouts included Mackenzie Cave with two hits, including a home run, and two RBI; Payton Dowty with a pair of hits and an RBI; and Sutton and Paige Gallegos with one hit and one RBI apiece.