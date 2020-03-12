BOYD — The Brownwood Lions opened the Boyd baseball tournament with a 15-3 loss to Aubrey Thursday afternoon.

The Lions trailed 2-1 after one inning, 5-1 after two, 11-2 through three, 11-3 after four and gave up four runs in the top of the fifth.

Brownwood finished with eight hits — three by Landon Harris, two by Jakob Hataway and one apiece by Kris Hobbs and Jakob Dorsett, who drove in one run each, as well as a single from Xadrian Mares.

On the mound, Mares pitched 1.2 innings and gave up eight runs — none earned — on five hits with four walks. Hunter Day worked 2.2 innings and yielded five runs on six hits with two walks and a strikeout.

The Lion defense committed three errors.

Jaxon Holder finished with three hits, including a home run, and five RBI for Aubrey (11-2), while Gage Gray added three hits and two RBI, Aiden Ryan finished with two hits and a pair of RBI, Bryce Bacon drove in two with one hit, and A.J. Prince recorded two hits.

Zak Taylor picked up the win on the mound allowing three runs — two earned — on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

The Lions (3-8) were slated to face Boyd at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Due to deadline restrictions, results from the contest were unavailable.

Brownwood is scheduled to face Graham at 1:30 p.m. Friday and Bridgeport at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.