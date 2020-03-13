LAMPASAS — The Brownwood Lady Lions captured their second straight meet championship, winning the Lampasas Relays Thursday with a 21-point cushion. The short-handed Lions, meanwhile, placed seventh overall.

The Lady Lions generated 130 points to outdistance runner-up Taylor (109), Cleburne (101), Lampasas (67), San Angelo Lake View (61), Elgin (60), Jarrell (50), and Salado (37).

The Lions finished with 49.3 points which trailed Elgin (134), Lampasas (117.5), Cleburne (91.3), Jarrell (66.5), Salado (65), and San Angelo Lake View (58.3).

The Lady Lions collected 14 medals — seven gold, two silver and five bronze.

Harding University signee Trinity Jackson led the charge by winning three events — the pole vault (10-6), 100-meter hurdles (16.18), and 300-meter hurdles (46.15).

Also finishing first were Kenya Barnes in the discus (129-8), Becca Church in the triple jump (32-9.5), Tessa Goodwin in the high jump (4-10), and Alyssa Couey in the 400 meters (1:02.28).

Runners-up were Aleia Burkett in the discus (108-11), and Jaylen Savage in the high jump (J4-10).

Placing third were Barnes in the shot put (35-0.5), Church in the long jump (16-4), Goodwin in the 300-meter hurdles (53.18), Kynslee Walker in the 800 meters (2:29.07), and the 4x400 relay of Jadie Sudderth, CarolAnn Hetzel, Walker and Couey (4:18.53).

Coming in fourth was Church in the 300-meter hurdles (53.36) while Alyssa Preston in the shot put (33-0) and Church in the 100-meter hurdles (18.28) both finished fifth.

The Lions brought home five medals — a pair of silver and three bronze.

Second-place performances belonged to Blaize Espinoza in the shot put (42-0.5) and Zach Strong in the long jump (21-4), while third-place efforts were turned in by Jared Northcutt in the discus (127-9), Christian Kinzler in the high jump (5-10), and Zach Bond in the 110-meter hurdles (15.73)

Finishing fourth were Xavier Satberry in the triple jump (38-10.75), Weston Burns in the pole vault (10-6), and Strong in the high jump (5-6).

The 4x200 relay of Bond, Dane Johnson, Strong and Cade Jetton (1:34.66) placed fifth, while Satberry was sixth in the 100 meters (11.8).

Brownwood was slated to take part in the San Angelo Relays March 20-21, but the event has been cancelled as a precaution due to the spread of COVID-19.