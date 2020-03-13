BOYD — After suffering a 15-3 loss to Aubrey in the tournament opener Thursday afternoon, the Lions were dealt a 5-3 defeat by host Boyd Thursday night.

The Lions trailed 3-0 after three innings but trimmed to deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fourth. Boyd added a run in the bottom of the fourth, making the score 4-2, while each team scored a run in the fifth before the game was called due to the time limit.

Jakob Hataway tallied two hits and an RBI, Baylor Tidwell finished with one hit and one RBI, Kris Hobbs and Landon Harris recorded one hit apiece and Jakob Dorsett contributed an RBI.

Dorsett went the distance and gave up five runs — one earned — on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. The Brownwood defense committed five errors behind him.

The Lions (3-9) were slated to face Graham at 1:30 p.m. Friday but tournament action was postponed Friday due to the weather. Brownwood is scheduled to square off against Bridgeport at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.