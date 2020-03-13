STEPHENVILLE - Due to the impact of COVID-19, the NCAA has determined the Division II Indoor Track and Field Championship is canceled, effective immediately.

Tarleton Track and Field is currently in Birmingham, Alabama for the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championship that was set for March 13-14.

Five Texans were selected to compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham. The Texans will have two individual entries and one relay team in the championship.

On the women's side, Jasmine McQuirter will compete in the women's long jump. The senior is currently ranked seventh with a measurement of 6.00m. McQuirter is one of 16 athletes competing in the event.

The Tarleton men will be represented by Anterius Brown, Mikel Stone, Brandon McKissick, and Colton Troutman. Brown qualified for the championship in both the 400m dash and 4x400m relay events. Brown currently ranks ninth in the 400m with a time of 47.35.

Stay tuned to TarletonSports.com and NCAA.com for more information.