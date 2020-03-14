BOYD — In their final game before at least a two-week UIL-mandated break, the Brownwood Lions doubled up Paradise for a 4-2 victory in Saturday's Boyd tournament finale.

Tied at 1 in the of top of the third inning, Brownwood (4-9) jumped in front with a pair of runs and tacked on an insurance run in the fourth. Paradise (7-5-2) scored once more in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Lions finished with four hits — one each by Jakob Hataway, Kris Hobbs, Landon Harris, and Isaac Pena — and drew 10 walks — with two each by Hobbs, Jakob Dorsett, Reece Rodgers, and Ayden Bailey.

Harris went the distance on the mound, yielding two runs — one earned — on four hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks to notch the victory.

After suffering a 15-3 loss to Aubrey in the tournament opener Thursday afternoon, the Lions were dealt a 5-3 defeat by host Boyd Thursday night.

The Lions trailed 3-0 after three innings but trimmed to deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fourth. Boyd added a run in the bottom of the fourth, making the score 4-2, while each team scored a run in the fifth before the game was called due to the time limit.

Hataway tallied two hits and an RBI, Baylor Tidwell finished with one hit and one RBI, Hobbs and Harris recorded one hit apiece and Dorsett contributed an RBI.

Dorsett went the distance and gave up five runs — one earned — on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. The Brownwood defense committed five errors behind him.