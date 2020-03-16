Teams of the Week: Austin High

The Maroons (9-5, 3-2 District 25-6A) had a big week, posting wins over Hays 6-1 and Del Valle 5-4, making a statement they will be a factor in the playoff race if the season resumes later this spring.

In the win over the Rebels, Lexie Aleman homered and had a three-run double, Jayda LaFluer hit a homer and finished with two RBIs, and both Heaven Medina and Karina Server recorded two hits. Caroline Bishop and Cameron Bishop combined for four innings of scoreless relief from the mound.

Against the Cardinals, LaFluer homered in the top of the seventh to give the Maroons the win. Lafluer finished 2 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs, while Angel Ojeda and Natalie Guerrero also both finished with two hits. Guerrero and Natalie Davis drove in Austin High’s other two runs.

Evie Hodge pitched four hitless innings in relief to garner the win, with Cameron Bishop retiring the final two batters to earn the save.

Player of the Week: Jayda LaFluer, Austin High

Lafluer, a junior, finished the week 4 for 8 at the plate with three home runs and five RBIs as the Maroons claimed wins over Hays and Del Valle.

The rest of the district

Akins (16-5, 5-0) defeated Anderson 15-1 as Alana Duran hit two home runs, Delanie Loya also cleared the fence, and Isabella Santiago struck out five while going the distance in the circle.

Lake Travis (15-7, 3-1) won the first edition of the Battle of the Lakes, earning a 12-0 victory over Westlake behind Paige Connors’ two-hit shutout and Emma Craver belting two home runs. Craver cleared the fence with a two-run shot and a three-run blast to finish with five RBIs, while Connors struck out seven. Abby Ruiz and Mia Garcia both had an RBI hit, while Bella Ruiz finished 1 for 2 with two runs scored.

Lehman (14-5, 3-0) used a six-run sixth inning to top Del Valle 10-5 as Ariana Ybarra, Lexi Bechtel and Arriana Rodriguez had RBI hits in the frame. Bechtel struck out five to earn the win in the circle, while both she and Kenna Weisenberger had multiple hits in the game.

Del Valle (7-13, 1-4) received a good week from junior Jackie Lopez as she batted .500, going 4 for 8.

Hays (9-5, 2-2) played only once, with Annalise Rodriguez hitting a homer during the 6-1 loss to Austin High. Abrielle Garcia went 3 for 3 in the game.

Westlake (4-8-1, 0-4) also played only one contest. Kailey Pittman and Sydney Beeler had hits in the loss to Lake Travis.

Bowie (10-4, 2-2) did not play this week, while Anderson (0-7, 0-2) played only once.

Upcoming

All UIL contests have been suspended as a result of the COVID-19 virus as of Monday. Visit statesman.com for the latest on the virus.