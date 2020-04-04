The legend of how a player as talented as Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant ended up at Murray State has grown in the retelling.

Yes, Morant was overlooked by many of the blue blood programs as a recruit. Yes, Murray State assistant coach James Kane only stumbled upon Morant while searching for food at a back gym for players who had not been selected for the marquee court at a small AAU event in Spartanburg, S.C.

But by the time Morant enrolled at Murray State, he was not exactly unknown.

Close to a dozen Division I programs had at least expressed interest, including home state South Carolina. Morant, who would eventually go No. 2 in the 2019 NBA draft after his sophomore season at Murray State and is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year whenever the NBA season is concluded, played on an AAU team with Zion Williamson early in their high school careers. But as Williamson went on to the Adidas circuit and, eventually, Duke, Morant stayed with his unaffiliated AAU program.

By not playing on one of the major shoe circuits and refraining from the type of self-promotion on social media common in the recruiting world, Morant never even approached the radar of programs like Kentucky, Louisville, Duke or Kansas.

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down basketball recruiting, it’s possible the next legend of a future star who slipped through the cracks might be forming in the 2021 class.

“For the most part, the schools that got ahead in the 2021 class, they’re even further ahead now,” Rivals.com recruiting analyst Corey Evans said. “It’s also going to allow the mid-majors to maybe find those under-the-radar guys that would have broken out next month. I think if there’s ever a Ja Morant ever again in regards to a superstar talent in the mid-major ranks, it’s because of this offseason.”

The NCAA has banned all in-person recruiting, whether on or off campus, for coaches through at least April 15. That deadline is expected to be pushed back as many colleges have shut down their campuses for the remainder of the semester.

Nike and Under Armour have already canceled their April events scheduled for the window in which college coaches were permitted to perform in-person evaluation. Adidas lists its April events, including one scheduled for April 17-19 in Louisville, as postponed.

The next scheduled evaluation period for college coaches is not until June, when they are permitted to observe two days of the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 camp, which generally attracts the most elite recruits in the country. Then there are two weeks of events sponsored by the National Federation of State High School Associations. The next evaluation period where coaches can watch AAU teams starts on July 9.

Whether any of those events will go on as scheduled remains a major question. Even if the sports world is able to resume something close to normal function by the summer, the regular recruiting calendar is almost certain to change.

“Just making sure we’re keeping our parents and our players as informed as humanly possible,” said Andy Borman, executive director of Nike EYBL program NY Renaissance. “Sometimes, the best answer is, ‘I don’t know.’ The thing is these kids, this is a big deal to them. They view this as directly affecting their future, and because of that, they’re nervous and they’re scared.”

Earning a dream offer

Borman’s program is about as far as one can get from the non-affiliated team that helped develop Morant.

The NY Rens have produced at least five Division I signees in each of the last five classes, including Jordan Nwora, Hamidou Diallo and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Kofi Cockburn. Almost all of Borman’s current players already boast impressive high-major scholarship offer lists.

Not all scholarship offers are the same though, and the spring and summer evaluation periods are normally an opportunity to expand their options by attracting the interest of blue blood programs with breakout performances.

“They want to really have options, and then the second thing is a lot of them want to play at the highest level,” Borman said. “If the NCAA decided to just cancel the spring and the summer in its entirety, these kids aren’t missing out on going to college.”

That was the situation for UK Class of 2020 signee Lance Ware, who played for the Rens in 2019.

Maryland, Providence and Seton Hall had already offered Ware a scholarship before the AAU season started. After averaging 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in 13 spring games on the EYBL circuit, Ware earned scholarship offers from Ohio State, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

Ware’s performance reached a new level at Peach Jam, the Nike circuit’s premier event in July, when he averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in five games. Louisville, Miami, Oregon, Georgetown and Michigan offered scholarships within a week.

On July 26, the offer he was waiting for, Kentucky, finally came.

“If Lance was within the current '21 class, he’d be OK,” Borman said. “In April, he still had 15-20 high majors recruiting him that are great schools with great coaches, but this kid wanted to play for Kentucky. Thank goodness we had and he had the opportunity to really kind of take those strides because now he’s getting a chance not just to play at the highest level but to kind of live out his dream.”

Kentucky coach John Calipari is notoriously reluctant to issue early scholarship offers. He has offered just seven players in the 2021 class but likely would have expanded that list after watching other players of interest in April.

In the 2019 class, current UK freshman Dontaie Allen, who like Morant played for a non-affiliated AAU program, did not receive a scholarship offer until August after a stellar summer travel season. Had he not been an in-state star, it is unlikely Allen would have garnered interest from Kentucky even then.

Borman said he hears daily from coaches looking for input on his players in lieu of their normal in-person evaluations. Coaches are also spending part of their downtime scouring film from the high school season, so it’s possible UK expands its pool of offers in the coming week anyway.

The chances seem high that Kentucky’s normal recruiting cycle gets pushed further back into the 2020-21 high school season.

“2021 for the most part is a very, very bad year when it comes to depth,” Evans said. “There’s some tip-top five-star talent with (No. 1-ranked prospect) Jon Kuminga and guys like that, but outside of the top 10, top 15, it’s a giant drop-off.

“I think it’s more about watching a little more tape, making a few more phone calls, establishing the relationships. At the end of the day, Kentucky, the name sells itself. They’ve gotten guys in the past without even kids visiting there. Lance Ware never visited Kentucky before he committed, so that could definitely be the case again this offseason.”

Under the radar

Even more so than Ware, the spring AAU season altered Louisville signee JJ Traynor’s path.

The lanky, athletic Bardstown forward had exactly zero Division I offers at this time last year. There had been a touch of interest, but he was beginning to think that he was destined for Division II or the NAIA.

That all changed in an instant. He had an excellent April and attracted an offer from Western Kentucky, and then a flurry of other Division I programs. Louisville eventually followed, and the now-four-star recruit has since signed with the Cardinals.

If he hadn’t had the AAU season, his journey could have ended much differently.

“I probably would’ve gone somewhere small, just through my high school season,” Traynor said this week, “but without that AAU (season), I wouldn’t have gotten as big or as many (offers).”

In a matter of months, thanks to his performance on the AAU circuit with the Louisville Legends, Traynor’s recruitment exploded. So much so that Traynor couldn’t always keep up with all of the coaches who had texted him.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect it to blow up like this,” Traynor said earlier in the season, his voice rising with bewilderment.

Today, Traynor is a Mr. Basketball candidate and expected to help the Cardinals on the court as early as next season. Without last summer, that might not have happened.

He hypothesizes that a couple of 2021 players who would’ve been noticed may not get the deserved attention, especially if their high school isn’t super visible.

“Those kids that live far out that not many people know about, that’s their chance to get noticed. So not having that is very difficult,” Traynor said.

Occasionally, under-the-radar prospects emerge late in the recruiting process. Sometimes it's a player like Ryan McMahon, who famously received an offer toward the end of his 12th grade season, or Russ Smith, who was also spotted during his senior year of high school. But often it's a player, like Traynor, who creates some buzz during his final AAU season.

Whether they're late bloomers or just overlooked, these players can be essential to a recruiting class.

Louisville currently has one commitment in the 2021 class — top-50 recruit Bryce Hopkins — and have offered several others, among them junior college point guard El Ellis and top high school players Matthew Cleveland, Malaki Branham, Luke Goode, Aminu Mohammed, as well as Silver Creek’s Trey Kaufman.

Since the coronavirus has limited in-person recruiting, the Cardinals have offered combo guards Hunter Sallis and Jalen Warley, too.

Like other programs, Louisville could miss out on a rising star this spring, but Evans has categorized Louisville as being ahead of the curve in terms of its 2021 class.

“For the most part, I think they’re in a good spot,” he said.

Looking ahead

No decisions about an altered recruiting calendar can be finalized until more data about COVID-19 is gathered to provide public health officials an idea of when it will be safe to resume something close to normal life again.

How the NCAA moves on from that point, though, will do much in determining whether players in the 2021 class become the next Lance Ware or JJ Traynor, who prove worthy of higher profile offers, or the next Ja Morant, who slips through the cracks to the mid-major level.

While Kaufman, a top-100 prospect in the 2021 class, is already assured of landing at an excellent basketball program, he might fall into that former group as well.

Local powers Louisville, Indiana and Purdue have offered scholarships, as well as Xavier and Wichita State, but Kentucky and North Carolina have yet to while showing interest. UK hosted Kaufman for Big Blue Madness in October and likely would have evaluated him further in April.

“He’s the kind of guy it would impact in regards to a traditional high-major recruitment compared to a blue blood recruitment,” Evans said. “I think a guy like that needs the live (evaluation) periods, needs the travel basketball season to kind of cement his standing not just as a national prospect but as an elite blue blood guy.”

Calipari told reporters on a conference call this week his staff was “ahead of the game” in recruiting, but he sounded like a coach prepared to be evaluating the 2021 class well into the winter.

The Hall of Fame coach has long been an advocate for doing away with summer recruiting travel for college coaches all together. He suggested such a move would eliminate many of the problems that led to the FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting by shifting the focus away from AAU programs and back to high schools.

“I don’t understand that money spent in June, July and August,” Calipari said. “Let’s just do stuff during the school year. Let’s do it in May. Let’s do it in September, and then let’s get down to a more normal life for all coaches. That may come out of this when college presidents say, ‘Tell me why we need this summer (recruiting) now? Because we just went without it and everything’s OK.’”

Meanwhile, Borman has a long list of suggestions for the NCAA to salvage the 2021 recruiting cycle if asked.

His plan starts with spreading the evaluation periods throughout July and August so coaches can see growth among their potential targets, instead of trying to squeeze the normal April and June evaluation periods into July as well. With college coaches unable to attend high school workouts right now as normal, Borman suggested the NCAA allow a one-time exemption to let those coaches watch AAU practice whenever it is safe to start playing basketball again.

Perhaps most radical, Borman suggested AAU program be allowed to practice on college campuses for the first time, offering players a chance to make up for the missed spring visits to various programs.

The NCAA may be reluctant to provide more access to AAU programs considering many of the recommendations the commission it created to respond to the FBI investigation centered on reducing the power of those programs, but it seems certain radical ideas will need to be on the table when the basketball recruiting churn returns.

For now though, as Borman tells his players, sometimes, “I don’t know” is the most acceptable answer.

“I think any speculation with them isn’t going to make them feel better," he said. "It’s going to make them feel worse. I think the main thing is just being honest with them more than ever.”