Chuck Carlton, the terrific Big 12 beat man at The Dallas Morning News, started a story a few years ago by describing how Kirby Hocutt could quickly find an app on his cell phone that took him to the price of oil.

“I check it every day,” Kirby told Chuck.

That was in 2015, when oil had dropped from a 52-week high of more than $100 a barrel to just above $44. The theme of the story was how the ability of donors to give to universities in Texas and Oklahoma depends to some extent on healthy oil prices.

T. Boone Pickens said so himself.

So, as if Texas Tech athletics needed another concern, one storm cloud looks more like a haboob by the day. As anyone who follows the industry knows, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude, above $60 a barrel in early January, dropped on Monday to negative $37 for May deliveries. You read that right: below zero. (It rallied back up to $9 on Tuesday.)

Just as Monday marked an unprecedented nadir for oil, it’s hard to think of a scarier time to be a college athletics director. Coronavirus, with the country in its grip, has kinked the hose on revenue streams for college sports. It’ll get worse, catastrophically so, if football season is affected.

Along with that, the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war has led to a vast oversupply of oil and depressed prices. Tech, just up the road from the oil-rich Permian Basin where many of its most loyal friends reside, could well be as nervous as any program about donor giving.

The current events pose all sorts of questions at 4th and University, among them:

— Five projects out of 28 remain as part of the ambitious Campaign for Fearless Champions: The build-out of the Jones AT&T Stadium east side, the renovation of the Football Training Facility, the south end zone project, an indoor tennis facility and a new baseball clubhouse.

The first of those endeavors, the east-side project, has begun, but not the others. Do the current events push them further into the future?

— Can Tech afford the nationally competitive contracts its given in recent years to Hocutt and its highly successful spring-sports coaches?

— Of Tech’s current $93.6 million annual athletics budget, $11.4 million this fiscal year and another $9.4 million next fiscal year goes to pay off debt. The debt service continues on a declining scale through 2036. One wonders, if the gloom doesn’t lift, how long before Tech needs to rework the payment schedule?

— On the subject of donor giving, I asked Tech senior associate AD Jonathan Botros recently about the role Red Raider Club donations play in the department’s finances.

“The total contributions,” he said, “when you talk about seat contributions, (Red Raider Club) Excellence Fund donations and all those things is right around $20 million. So it's a substantial portion. It’s between 25 and 30 percent of our overall budget.“

Other schools already have taken drastic measures. Boise State, which boasts one of college football’s best group-of-five programs, announced Tuesday it is sending all but its lowest-paid athletics employees on unpaid one- to two-week furloughs. The coaches can’t work. Imagine that.

Iowa State’s AD and coaches are taking one-year pay cuts and forgoing bonuses. Wisconsin will save scholarship costs by declining to bring back spring-sports seniors whose 2020 seasons were cut short, even though the NCAA is making an exception for those athletes.

Old Dominion is cutting its wrestling program, Cincinnati its men’s soccer team.

Tech has yet to impose anything drastic. Senior associate AD Robert Giovannetti told me Monday that everyone is still receiving full pay. Botros said the last thing Tech athletics officials want to do is shortchange the athlete experience, so they plan to honor scholarship costs for the seniors who return.

Something’s got to give, though.

Either the virus lets up and oil prices rise, or Tech’s in for a hurtin’.

That’s as clear to see as an idle pump jack on the horizon.