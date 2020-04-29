What first-year coach will adapt best to missing spring ball?

Thomas Jones: There’s one coach that won’t have to adapt to his new job much at all, and that’s James Keller of Manor. The popular former assistant, who took over for Jimmie Mitchell earlier this year, has coached in the school district since 2006 and has been a varsity assistant coach and the school’s strength and conditioning coordinator since 2008. Last year, he served as the running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator for a team that went 8-6 and reached a regional title game in Class 5A Division I.

Keller and the Mustangs should hit the ground running quite literally when summer workouts begin Aug. 3, assuming the coronavirus pandemic allows for such a resumption. No team in the area boasts a speedier set of backs than Lavonte Benford and Che Nwabuko. Expect Keller and his coaching staff to get them the ball early and often.

Rick Cantu: Weiss was the area’s most improved football team when coach Tommy Aultman stepped away in January to take a job with Pflugerville schools. By hiring Steve Van Meter, the Wolves have a proven leader who should keep the third-year program on the right track.

Van Meter helped build Hutto into a playoff regular when he guided the Hippos to a 39-20 record from 2013-17. The new coach inherits a team that went 9-3 last season, shared the District 13-5A DII championship with Brenham and earned the school’s first playoff victory.

It helps to have an established quarterback in the huddle. Tavian Cord was a dual threat as a sophomore, passing for 933 yards, rushing for 323 yards and accounting for 16 touchdowns.

Van Meter admits he was hasty when he "retired" from coaching three years ago.

"I just couldn’t get it out of my blood," he said. "I love being in the arena, around the coaching staff, the kids. I didn’t want to be an old man and say, ‘You know what? You gave it up too early.’"