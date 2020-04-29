The Cowboys added another veteran defensive back to the roster when veteran cornerback Daryl Worley announced on Twitter he was signing with the Cowboys.

Worley, a 2016 third-round pick of the Panthers, spent the last two seasons with the Raiders. Last season, in 15 starts, he had one interception, but eight pass breakups.

According to Pro Football Reference, Worley was targeted 86 times and gave up five touchdowns as quarterbacks completed 53.5% of their passes against him.

Stephen Jones, the Cowboys executive vice president, said after the NFL draft there was a possibility the team would pick up another veteran in the secondary.

The Cowboys added two cornerbacks in the draft, Trevon Diggs (second round) and Reggie Robinson II (fourth round) to the roster.

This offseason, the Cowboys re-signed cornerback Anthony Brown to a three-year contract and signed Maurice Canady to a one-year deal.

It seems the Cowboys could be moving some cornerbacks to the safety position.

During the draft, Jerry Jones indicated Robinson has the ability to play at safety. Robinson said that was discussed with him when he was drafted.