Charlotte Poehl, So., Goalie, Coronado

In her second varsity season, the sophomore had a .340 goals against average and had a part in 20 total shutouts, 15 in a row, to help the Lady Mustangs, TASCO’s third-ranked team in Region 1, to a second straight undefeated District 3-5A championship.

Malia Montes, Jr., Defender, Coronado

The District 3-5A first team choice scored four goals with one assist while only giving up eight goals and 57 shots on goal this season for the TGCA Class 5A, No. 15-ranked Lady Mustangs.

Macie Jacobs, Jr., Defender, Frenship

The District 2-6A Defensive MVP scored a goal while only allowing three goals, playing in every game for the district champion Lady Tigers (12-0-4, 7-0-2).

Katelin Heise, Sr., Midfielder, Frenship

Despite playing through an injury and missing the last two weeks of the regular season, the Angelo State University signee managed six goals and three assists to end her prep soccer career.

Alli Holder, Sr., Midfielder, Frenship

The District 2-6A first team honoree and West Texas A&M signee handled the Lady Tigers’ free kicks and recorded 12 goals scored to complement 11 assists.

Makayla Herrell, Sr., Midfielder, Coronado

The St. Mary’s signee helped the Lady Mustangs with 13 of the team’s 125 goals and 10 assists en route to a spot on the District 3-5A first team.

Kaylee Maddox, Sr., Midfielder, Coronado

The future Hardin-Simmons University Cowgirl and District 3-5A first team selection was a captain for the Lady Mustangs and closed out her final prep season with 14 goals and 11 assists.

Felicity Urias, Jr., Midfielder, Coronado

The Lady Mustangs’ junior team captain and District 3-5A first team honoree totaled six goals and 10 assists.

Adreana Ramirez, So., Forward, Estacado

The young Lady Matador led her team’s scoring with 12 goals, which included eight during District 4-4A action, earning a spot on the district’s first team.

Lexi De La Cruz, Jr., Forward, Coronado

The District 3-5A MVP and Lady Mustang captain had an area-reported best 30 goals and 26 assists to cap off her junior campaign.

Carmen Cervantez, Jr., Forward, Frenship

The Lady Tigers’ utility player was deemed the team’s most creative player and totaled seven goals with nine assists.