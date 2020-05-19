San Marcos High has hired a new head football coach with a championship pedigree.

The hiring of former Denton Guyer head coach John Walsh was approved late Monday night at a San Marcos Consolidated ISD trustees board meeting, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle and Texas Football magazine.

Walsh will serve as head coach and athletic director for the Rattlers.

Walsh replaces former coach Mark Soto, who stepped aside in April after spending eight seasons in San Marcos. Soto recently became head coach at Johnson High in San Antonio.

"My family and I are extremely excited about our new chapter in the city of San Marcos," Walsh said in a statement. "I am personally honored to be selected as the new athletic director and head football coach at San Marcos CISD. I am eager to put in place a formula that has proven to build a winning culture, and get this city crazed about Rattler athletics."

Walsh is widely regarded as one of the most successful coaches in Texas. He resigned from Guyer in March after compiling a 131-56 record, which included a pair of UIL state championships.

"San Marcos CISD is excited to welcome coach Walsh and his family to San Marcos," superintendent Michael Cardona said in the release. "Coach Walsh joins Rattler Nation with a wealth of knowledge which has led to a proven record of success. His road map for creating a winning culture will ensure our students are successful in all they do."

Guyer reached the Class 6A Division II state championship last season, losing to Westlake 24-0 at AT&T Stadium. The Wildcats reached the title game four times on Walsh’s watch, winning state in 2012 and 2013. Guyer won at least 10 games in eight of his 14 seasons at the school.

Walsh inherits a San Marcos program that has struggled recently. The Rattlers are a combined 2-18 over the past two seasons.