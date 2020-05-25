Dushon Orr wakes up every weekday morning at the same time.

Orr, a Taylor High School senior and the American-Statesman’s 2019 boys track and field athlete of the year, heads to the Ducks’ middle school track and alternates between running and weightlifting workouts.

There’s no social distancing to worry about as Orr is always alone on the track, preparing to compete the next four years for Stephen F. Austin University.

It’s a radically different world for Orr from the one he experienced a year ago. As a junior, he won the state Class 4A long jump and finished second in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Like plenty of other Central Texas track and field athletes, Orr had big plans for 2020, such as trying to repeat his state meet dominance and competing against the best in the Texas Relays.

Then the coronavirus hit, and in the blink of an eye, Orr’s senior season was finished.

“I was very disappointed because a lot of work that I put into before the season had kind of gone to waste,” Orr said. “Taylor was going to host a couple of meets this season, and I wanted to put on a show for our team and hometown. I was really looking forward to both of those and the Texas Relays, so it was devastating.”

Like Orr, Weiss junior Michaela Francois spends her training days at a local middle school.

Francois, the reigning Class 5A state champion in the girls 100, looked forward to defending her title this spring. She’ll still have the opportunity but will have to wait another year to do so.

“It provides a lot of motivation for my senior year, coming from missing junior year due to a virus to ending on a good note,” Francois said. “But it was disappointing. … Without meets this spring, it’s getting harder to motivate yourself to get out and train.”

One of Francois’ main competitors also lost the chance for another shot at a state medal.

Cedar Park junior Meghan Wilcox took the bronze in the 100 last year and planned on having a year that would dramatically attract the attention of college scouts. While she’s still on the radar for multiple Power Five schools, an opportunity has been lost.

“It does help knowing this isn’t the end, but junior year is the most important, as that’s when colleges really start looking at you,” she said. “It’s supposed to be the time when you’re hitting the times, and you didn’t get that chance. … But I’m definitely grateful to have the opportunity for another high school season.”

Lake Travis junior Jacob Tracy finished sixth in both the Class 6A discus and shot put at the state meet a year ago.

After the Cavaliers’ deep playoff run in football, he was just starting to get into track and field shape when the season came to a halt.

Now he spends his time throwing at a local middle school and working out on the weight rack at his home.

“The goal was to try and place first (at state) this year,” Tracy said. “I always progress later in the season as the transition from football takes time. … I was a bit disappointed because I felt this was going to be the year. If I was a senior, it would be really tough, because that would be it. I’m really thankful I have another year.”

Orr doesn’t have another year in high school. For him and every other senior, they’re left wondering what this spring might have brought for their high school careers.

“I hate that his senior year ended like this,” Taylor coach Earven Flowers said. Orr “would have brought a lot of pride to the community and would have been among some of the legends of Taylor.”