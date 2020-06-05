HOWE - The Howe Booster Club and Athletic Department recently held its yearly recap of the season virtually.

The event consisted of videos of coaches speaking to the athletes and their families in front of a Howe Bulldog flag. The show was interspersed with video montages from the season and recordings of live broadcasts to help viewers remember and honor the season.

Athletic Director Bill Jehling opened the event.

“This year has been unorthodox,” he said. “I'm excited that we are here to honor our sports teams for the year. We are here to honor these kids and their accomplishments. The spring season was cut short, but we have a lot to be thankful for this school year and the athletic program we are building here at Howe."

Jehling moved into highlighting the football team and its season.

He said he was “proud of the team representing the city of Howe. I had the most fun years of coaching these kids. The kids never quit and kept fighting. The senior group set a standard from the locker room to the classroom, setting the standard for the future."

Those honored were Jonathan "JC" Helpenstell, an offensive line and linebacker, who Jehling described as “a true leader, truly exemplified what an MVP should be, a great young man."

Co-Offensive MVPs were Jalen Thornton and Jarron Ing.

Co-Defensive MVP was to awarded Layton Elvington and Steven Waldrip.

Speaking of Waldrip, Jehling said the teen was "a force coming off the edge."

Honoring Elvington, Jehling noted, "He was a senior leader. He did a great job for us defensively, but more importantly he did a great job as an individual representing what a team player is all about."

"The Big Dog Award," a new award, was introduced by Jehling.

The honor defines "what being a Howe Bulldog is all about," he said.

Two winners were named: Hunter Brussow and Colton Thurman.

Jehling said of Brussow that the teen "came to us from speech club and band and came out of the woodwork to do an outstanding job. He got after it every Friday night."

In recognizing Thurman, Jehling said he "took pride in everything he did on the field."

Volleyball head coach Meghan Litchfield recognized Ally Harvey as the team’s MVP.

Cross Country coach Coach Shawn Martin named Jake Fabacher the Boys MVP. The teen finished in top 10 at district and 50th out 150 at regionals.

The girls’ MVP was an easy pick for two reasons: Marissa Agee was the only cross country runner for Howe and she also was top 10 in the district, sixth at regionals and qualified for state meet.

Coach Derek Lands shared about the best team in Howe girls basketball history.

“They won the Bells Tournament, won the NCTC Tourney, finished 29-7 for the year. This group of seniors won 92 games in their high school career and that's pretty good when you consider who we played," said Lands.

Jenna Honore, the district’s Most Valuable Player, was also named the team MVP.

The video also highlighted an award for Lands, who was named the Dean Weese Award winner by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Bulldog boys basketball head coach Mike Segleski spoke of his team.

"Proud of the effort we played at this season especially defensively,“ he said, naming Caiden Harmon as the boys basketball MVP

Powerlifting coach Billy McCormack spoke of his season with the Bulldogs. He highlighted Jenna Clark, who "qualified for regionals, who did not start lifting until after competitive cheering ended."

The girls’ MVP was awarded to Jalen Huff, a sophomore who "did not miss. She was there every day working hard."

The boys’ MVP was Will Fleming, who medaled at the regional meet squatting 500lbs and who McCormack said has a bright future for the next two years because "he doesn't miss a workout."

Softball coach John Edwards said, "We were successful up to the point that our season was ended. We made some great strides. I was looking forward to how we may have ended."

He named Cassidy Anderson as the softball MVP, explaining the teen "came in and pitched well right after a long season of basketball. She was the leader as she has been throughout her career."

Howe baseball coach Ryan Moreau shared, "We wanted to end the season on the field, but unfortunately, that did not happen."

He gave two awards - one was the Team Award, for which Moreau announced Kolbe Lappin the winner. "He was a leader and a team-first guy who gave up his original position to take on a new position."

The baseball MVP award went to Layton Elvington. "Consistent all year. Hard-nosed competitor, but same time always smiling and having fun."

Head track coach Segleski mentioned that the team "ran in three meets," but “most likely would have sent 15 athletes between the boys and girls to the regional meet based on times.“

Boys’ MVP was Colton Thurman, who "medaled top three each of the three meets. Time kept dropping every week,“ said Segleski.

Kasie Segleski shared the girls’ MVP award with Jamie Taylor. The teens “were at every track meet, every practice, medaled at each track meet,“ said Segleski.

Lands named two MVPs based on previous participation since the team had only "two practices this season.“ Those student-athletes were Molly Wilson and Kristen Harris.

Jehling returned to recognize the boys' and girls' tennis programs, which were only able to make it to one tournament. The boys Tennis MVP was Hunter Brussow and the girls’ was Holly Cavender.

Leon Thornhill awarded the Dickey Thornhill Memorial Scholarship Award to two Howe athletes, Ally Harvey and Colton Thurman, who Leon Thornhill said were "well-deserving of the award."

The award honors not "only exceptional skills that have led the Bulldogs, but the same commitment and honor“ exemplified by its namesake.

Jenna Honore was given the special award for "volleyball, track, all-state basketball and leading the basketball (team) to the first regional championship in the history of our school," said Steve Simmons.

The male winner of the award was Caidon Harmon, who used his high-energy play in football, basketball and track to stand out.

The Howe Booster club awarded Cassidy Anderson, Molly Wilson, Alley Harvey, Jenna Honore and JC Hempelstell the club’s scholarship.

Jehling also thanked Monty Walker, who "defines being a Howe Bulldog" for his work in putting together the video for the virtual awards show.

Before closing out the evening, Jehling shared one final message to the graduating student-athletes: "The door is always open. Once a bulldog, always a bulldog."