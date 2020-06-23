1. Round Rock: The Dragons welcome back an impressive set of playmakers from an offense that averaged better than 43 points a game last season, including senior Israel Morgan. The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Morgan earned a first-team, all-district selection a year ago after averaging 157 yards a game from scrimmage and scoring 18 touchdowns. Converted H-back Kyler Kirkpatrick may also get some touches, but the fast and physical Morgan will carry a heavy load.

2. Vandegrift: The Vipers’ offense needs a strong, physical running back to spearhead an attack that likes to grind out yards and chew up the clock, and Bowen Lewis fits the bill. The 6-foot, 185-pound senior, who also excels in the passing game, looks poised for a breakout season after rushing for 1,109 yards with 201 yards receiving in just eight games. Junior Ryan Sheppard added more than 400 yards in 2019 and got stronger as his debut season progressed.

3. Westwood: A perfect complement to star quarterback R.J. Martinez, senior Nate Anderson makes plays with his feet and his hands in the Warriors’ dynamic attack. The 5-9, 175-pound Anderson, already a two-time all-district pick, rushed for 826 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago and added 342 yards on 43 catches. A handful of young players such as junior Brian Lee provide some depth, but Anderson will be the centerpiece of the Warriors’ ground game.

4. Stony Point: It’s not easy to replace a running back like Kendall Thomas, the engine for an offense that scored more than 36 points a game last season. But 5-10, 170-pound junior Jaden Leonard will ease the pain of losing Thomas; last season, Leonard ran for 431 yards on 53 carries and added another 231 yards receiving on 18 catches. The Tigers also have a pair of promising youngsters waiting in the wings in sophomores Cameron Cook and Koby Thomas, Kendall’s younger brother.

5. Cedar Ridge: An era ended with the graduation of 2,000-yard rusher Chris "Deuce" Vaughn, but don’t expect the Raiders’ dynamic ground game to grind to a halt. Returning Joah Nazaire had just 146 yards on 28 carries a year ago, but the 5-10, 175-pound senior will get plenty of chances to show off his 4.5 speed this season. Sophomore Karlos Jackson will spell Nazaire and has already impressed coaches with his physical running style.

6. Hutto: Although Hutto has developed a reputation as an offense that likes to air out the ball, the Hippos did run for almost 2,000 yards a year ago. Unfortunately, senior Zane Bolding leads all returning rushers with just 71 yards. Look for Bolding to get more touches, but Coach Brad LaPlante also touts a set of talented underclassmen who will have the chance to make an immediate impact.

7. McNeil: Returning quarterback Luke Hutchison will be the centerpiece of the Mavs’ offense, but first-year coach Scott Hermes needs to find a new lead running back to keep defenses honest. Ryan Morin impressed in limited time a year ago, but the senior could focus on baseball during his senior year. Keep an eye on 5-11, 180-pound junior Corrion Wilson, who showed promise as a sophomore.

8. Vista Ridge: The Rangers do have running backs on their roster, even though it can be hard to tell in a pass-happy, spread attack that likes to utilize four or five receivers on almost every play. Last season, Vista Ridge averaged about 90 yards rushing a game, with almost 20 of those yards coming from quarterback Kyle Brown. Junior Axel Allen, who could start in the defensive secondary, looks like the top rushing threat.