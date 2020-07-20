Cedar Ridge graduate Lashann Higgs may not have been picked in April’s WNBA draft, but the former Texas standout will still begin her professional basketball career this year after recently signing with Embutidos Pajariel Bembibre PDM in the Spanish league.

Higgs, a 5-foot-9 guard who earned all-American honors as a senior at Cedar Ridge in 2015, finished her prep career as one of the most decorated players to ever take the court in the Austin area. The two-time all-Centex selection earned the American-Statesman’s player of the year honors in 2015 after averaging 27 points per game while shooting 55 percent from the field. She also tallied nine rebounds and five assists per outing for a Cedar Ridge squad that went 30-3 and reached the third round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Higgs had a star-crossed career at Texas. She played in almost every game as a freshman and sophomore before emerging as an all-conference performer as a junior in 2017-18. After suffering a season-ending knee injury in the fall of 2018, Higgs recovered and became a solid contributor during a redshirts senior season She started 10 of the 30 games this past season, averaging 20.8 minutes per game. She led the Longhorns in field-goal percentage with a 45.1% and scored in double figures 14 times.

With 1,288 points, Higgs ranks 28th on the all-time scoring list for Texas.

Higgs, a native of the Bahamas, was in Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament when the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of her final collegiate season.

She told the Bahamas Tribune in an interview earlier this summer that the sudden end to the season and her collegiate career "was disappointing, but you just have to move on and work with what you have."

"I’m really grateful to be able to attend college and to live out my dream to play basketball," Higgs told the paper. "I had a pretty successful career, but with everything in life, you have your ups and downs, but it’s just what you do with it."

Higgs, now 24, has had plenty of ups and downs off the court as well. She lost her mother, Romilly Higgs, in 2013 because of cervical cancer and moved to Texas to escape crushing poverty in middle school before emerging as one of the top high school players in the nation.