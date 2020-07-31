Despite the coronavirus pandemic and difficult conditions on Lake Ray Roberts, in June Van Alstyne High School’s bass fishing team had several members qualify to compete at the state championship, which had been scheduled to take place last weekend at Lake Belton in Belton, Texas, before being canceled.

At the Lake Ray Roberts event, Conner Loftice and Michael Burnside weighed in three fish for a total of 5.49 pounds, as did Tanner Santee and Sam Petelski (4.87 pounds) and Jake Carroll and Ryland Jennings (4.78 pounds).

The Van Alstyne team experienced a successful season overall, finishing second among 32 schools in the North Texas Division. It also had individual teams finish in the top 10 out of 186 teams.