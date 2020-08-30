American-Statesman columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden weigh in on five ACC topics:

1. Is Clemson unbeatable?

Bohls: Yes. There’s no bigger gap in college football than the Tigers and the rest of the league. For starters, they have the best coach, best quarterback, best running back and only a relatively inexperienced offensive line, and only Notre Dame on the schedule can keep Clemson from a spotless record.

Golden: The Tigers are great, but not unbeatable, especially with the unique challenges teams will face this fall. Still, give me Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne over any QB-RB duo in college football. And I’m not betting against Dabo Swinney in the ACC or anywhere else, for that matter.

2. How far is North Carolina from title contention?

Bohls: Mack Brown’s Tar Heels are probably the second-best team in the ACC, with the league’s second-best quarterback in sophomore Sam Howell. If the defense keeps being upgraded, Mack will have Carolina in the hunt for the Coastal Division title and maybe even a CFP berth.

Golden: The Tar Heels will be better than last year (7-6) and should be even more explosive on offense with Howell back (3,641 yards, 38 TDs as a freshman). Let’s wait until Lawrence and Etienne are in the pros before entertaining any thoughts of the Tar Heels competing for a national title in something other than hoops.

3. Who rebounds faster: Miami or Florida State?

Bohls: My money is on the U. That’s as in you, Manny Diaz. The former Longhorn defensive coordinator has pushed the highly successful Turnover Chain with the Hurricanes. Even though defensive end Gregory Rousseau, an All-America candidate, has opted out, new defensive coordinator Blake Baker can count on the the other end, Temple transfer Quincy Roche, to mold a strong defensive line. D’Eriq King arrived from Houston and gives Diaz an instant two-way threat at quarterback for a program that’s had one double-digit win season in the last five.

Golden: I give the Canes the edge. Houston grad transfer D’Eriq King is a huge upgrade at QB over Tate Martell. That offense topped 35 points only once in nine games against Power Five opponents.

4. Who’s the ACC’s second-best player after Trevor Lawrence?

Bohls: North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, who was right behind Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons as the ACC’s best linebacker last season. The former quarterback has played just two years at linebacker but could emerge as a first-round draft pick next spring.

Golden: Since Miami DE Gregory Rousseau and Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley have opted out, I’ll take Florida State nose tackle Marvin Wilson, who had 8½ sacks and 24 pressures in just nine games last season.

5. Which coach sits on the hottest seat?

Bohls: North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren, one year after a 4-8 season, is signed through 2023, but he’d better show significant progress to keep this from an out-of-control tailspin. He remade his staff with five new assistants, including former Texas OC Tim Beck.

Golden: Dino Babers. Syracuse went 10-3 in 2018 but is only 23-26 over his last four seasons. He’s brought in former Texas OC Sterlin Gilbert, who’ll have some talent to work with in QB Tommy DeVito (19 TDs, five INTs, 63% completion rate). A fourth sub-.500 season in five years would spell the end.