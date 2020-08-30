Colin Schooler, as it turned out, was going to play in Jones AT&T Stadium this season one way or another.

Schooler, a former all-Pac-12 linebacker from Arizona who averaged 104 tackles over three seasons with the Wildcats, announced Sunday he has transferred to Texas Tech. He is a graduate transfer and thus immediately eligible to play for the Red Raiders in 2020.

Arizona and Tech were scheduled to play on Sept. 19 in Lubbock. But the Pac-12 decided in July to play a conference-only schedule, then canceled its fall sports schedule entirely on Aug. 11 due to concerns over COVID-19. Schooler had his name in the transfer portal by Aug. 21.

Tech coach Matt Wells has added a boatload of transfers to the roster over the past two years — including five significant contributors to last year’s team — but none as accomplished as Schooler.

The 6-foot-1, 229-pound senior from Mission Viejo, California, put up big numbers each of the past three seasons with the Wildcats: 95 tackles with 13 1/2 tackles for loss in 2017, 119 tackles with 21 1/2 tackles for loss in 2018, and 98 tackles with 11 tackles for loss in 2019. He never missed a game and also had four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and 11 passes defended.

His 46 career tackles behind the line are most among active FBS players, and his 312 tackles put him second behind Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher, who has 318.

He was honorable mention all-Pac-12 his freshman and junior seasons, and The Associated Press named him first-team all-conference his sophomore year.

The Red Raiders could have Schooler for two years since the NCAA has said this season won’t count against any player’s eligibility. For now, he can help shore up a linebacker corps hurt by the loss of first-round draft choice Jordyn Brooks and by Xavier Benson’s decision to sit out this season to address a mental-health issue.

Senior Riko Jeffers is Tech’s top returning tackler. Last winter, the Red Raiders signed NJCAA tackles leader Krishon Merriweather and added edge player Brandon Bouyer-Randle as a graduate transfer from Michigan State.

Arizona beat Tech 28-13 last season in Tucson. In that game, Schooler was credited with eight tackles, including 1 1/2 tackles for loss. His fellow linebacker Tony Fields made the tackle that cracked Alan Bowman’s collarbone, an injury that wound up ending the Tech quarterback’s season.

Fields also left Arizona after the Pac-12 decided not to play this season and has transferred to West Virginia. Schooler and Fields will be on opposite sidelines when Tech hosts WVU on Oct. 24. The two combined for 599 tackles and 70 starts the past three years.

Tech opens the season Sept. 12 at home against Houston Baptist.