The Canyon Eagles christened newly remodeled and renamed Happy State Bank Stadium in about as dominant a fashion as they could Friday night.

Canyon jumped on Estacado early and didn’t let up, cruising to a 38-0 victory to improve to 2-0 on the season send a message that it should be a force in the coming weeks.

The Eagles took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Defense was the key to the evening a week after Canyon dominated offensively in a 71-28 win over Burkburnett

Canyon gave up only 117 yards total offense to Estacado (3-0). That compensated for the fact that the Eagles weren’t nearly as potent offensively as they were in their opener, as they had only 230 total yards against the Matadors.

Brody Cook was the key figure for Canyon offensively, rushing for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Rafe Butcher returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown.

Lubbock Estacado 0 0 0 0 - 0

Canyon 14 10 7 7 - 38

Wellington edges River Road: In a matchup between Wing-T offenses, Wellington took the early lead and withstood a late River Road rally to beat the Wildcats 26-20 at River Road and stay undefeated.

Wellington (2-0) got on the board on a 39-yard touchdown run by Marc Ramirez and River Road tied it on a 2-yard run by Lance Welps later in the first quarter. The difference was the 20 points the Skyrockets scored in the second quarter, as Creighton ran for two touchdowns and Ramirez ran for another.

Ramirez was the difference for Wellington, as he had 186 yards on just 12 carries.

Welps did his part to rally the Wildcats in the second half. He threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jerrett McCormick in the third quarter, then scored on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter to pull River Road within a touchdown.

The Wildcats made a last minute drive deep into Wellington territory, but couldn’t get it in the end zone.

Elliot Brown led River Road in rushing for the second straight week with 119 yards on 18 carries. Welps had 106 yards on 23 carries.

Wellington 6 20 0 0 - 26

River Road 6 0 6 8 - 20

W - Marc Ramirez 39 run (Two-point conversion failed)

RR - Lance Welps 3 run (run failed)

W - Creighton Killian 3 run (run failed)

W - Ramirez 14 run (Killian run)

W - Killian 1 run (run failed)

RR - Jerrett McCormick 9 pass from Welps (Two-point conversion failed)

RR - Welps 9 run (Welps run)

Wellington River Road

First Downs 10 12

Rushing 279 258

Passing 39 33

Total Yards 318 291

C-A-I 4-6-1 3-8-0

Punts-Avg. NA NA

Fumbles-Lost NA NA

Penalties-Yards 6-40 5-35

Pampa routs Borger: One of the Panhandle’s longest running rivalry games was no contest, as host Pampa jumped out to an early lead and rolled over Borger 56-15 at Harvester Field.

The Harvesters (3-0) ensured that they’d stay unbeaten by jumping out to a 21-0 halftime lead. Sam Anguiano ran for three touchdowns for Pampa while Cornelius Landers had 161 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and Jordan Lacy also ran for two touchdowns. Jack Studebaker threw two touchdowns.

Borger fell to 0-3.

Borger 0 8 0 7 - 15

Pampa 21 14 7 14 - 56

Panhandle 42, Vega 33

Vega 0 6 0 27 - 33

Panhandle 14 7 0 21 - 42

P - Zach Wood 22 pass from Wesley Jones (Gauge Hacket kick)

P - Wood 8 pass from Jones (Hacket kick)

V - Ryan Grawunder 2 run (kick blocked)

P - Zion Mercer 20 pass from Jones (Hacket kick)

V - Paxton Green 79 pass from Grawunder (kick failed)

V - Brady Tieman 8 pass from Grawunder (kick blocked)

P - Landyn Hack 41 run (kick failed)

P - Jayse Edwards 6 run (Hack run)

V - Tieman 15 pass from Grawunder (Clay Gilter pass from Grawunder)

P - Jones 34 run (Hacket kick)

V - Grawunder 9 run (Cristian Garza kick)

Vega Panhandle

First Downs 17 24

Rushing 108 262

Passing 266 150

Total Yards 374 412

C-A-I 12-19-0 12-18-1

Punts-Avg. 5-19.8 3-34.3

Fumbles-Lost NA NA

Penalties-Yards 1-10 4-45

West Texas High 34, Gruver 28

Gruver 0 7 6 15 - 28

West Texas High 6 22 0 6 - 34

WTH - Andreus Cruz 37 pass from Avian Cruz (kick failed)

WTH - Avian Cruz 3 run (Two-point conversion failed)

WTH - Avian Cruz 63 pass (Wesley Cooper run)

G - Colton Millsap 31 pass from Mason Gibson (Edwin Quintana kick)

WTH - Andreus Cruz 82 pass from Avian Crus (Avian Cruz run)

G - Angel Gaspar 1 run (kick failed)

G - Millsap 31 pass from Gibson (Edgar Lopez run)

WTH - Andreus Cruz 35 pass from Avian Cruz (run failed)

G - Gibson 2 run (Quintana kick)

Gruver West Texas High

First Downs 14 18

Rushing 112 149

Passing 157 243

Total Yards 269 392

C-A-I 11-21-2 9-15-0

Punts-Avg. NA 2-20.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 12-97 11-118