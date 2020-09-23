PFLUGERVILLE It wasn’t a problem for McCallum to jump right into district play when the season started last week.

Playing in nine-team District 17-5A, the Knights, who return the majority of their squad from last year’s 30-win team that qualified for the playoffs, swept their first two matches.

And it wasn’t a problem Sept. 22, when McCallum stepped out of district play for what will likely be the only time during the regular season, as it swept Weiss in clinical fashion 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 at Weiss High School.

"I’m so impressed with the girls right now," McCallum coach Amy Brodbeck said. "Our defensive specialists were great, the setters did a fantastic job … and our hitting continues to be a strength. But you can’t say enough about our passing. Our passes to our target were fantastic, and that allows our hitters to hit."

Appearing at No. 3 in the Statesman’s Class 5A area poll earlier in the day, the Knights (3-0) controlled the match from start to finish and hardly ever trailed. They pulled away to significant leads behind the hitting of Preslie Boswell (12 kills), Grace Werkenthin (10), Gella Andrews (5) and Sophia Olivares (4).

"I thought we connected well energy-wise and team-wise," Boswell said. "The passing was what allowed us to score points and go on some amazing rallies. … This season is very different from what we’re used to, but we’re making the best of the situation."

Starting six weeks later than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic and immediately getting into district play, McCallum had no plans of starting slowly this fall. Having nine seniors on the roster and a deep bench gives the Knights an edge under the current circumstances.

"It really helps because the varsity level is faster, and most of us are used to it," Boswell said. "It’s fun with this much talent back."

Setter Sophia Henderson recorded 22 assists and Brienna Martinez added 11 digs and two aces for McCallum, which now gets ready for the first of two district matches with rival Anderson.

The Trojans dropped to Class 5A this year and into the same district with McCallum, something Boswell called "exciting" and gives the matches between the two neighboring schools more than just bragging rights. Ann Richards also drops from Class 6A, further strengthening

And if the Knights want to reach their goals this season which includes breaking an 11-year streak of losing in the bidistrict round of the playoffs success against Anderson will be important.

"We want to try and win district and advance in the playoffs," Brodbeck said. "Anderson and Ann Richards have kind of been our recent rivals, and now they’re both in our district. We’ve lost in the first round of the playoffs for a number of years, but this team has a strong bench and, overall, we have a strong team and a lot of potential."