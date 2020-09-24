I’m starting to believe in Gardner Minshew’s ability to help your fantasy team. He’s thrown three touchdown passes in each of the first two weeks and has a great matchup against the Dolphins to kick off Week 3 Thursday night.

James Robinson has also been great for Jacksonville as the new starting running back. He’s carried the ball 16 times in each of the first two games and looks like a solid RB2 every week.

I can’t say the same for the running backs in Miami. Jordan Howard and Myles Gaskin are last resort options if you have running back issues.

As far as receivers go, D.J. Chark would be a low-end WR1 if he starts despite injury. Keep an eye on his status. His teammates Keelan Cole and the versatile Laviska Shenault are possible flex plays, but could become low-end WR2’s in his absence.

The only pass catcher worth starting for the Dolphins is tight end Mike Gesicki, who torched the Bills for eight catches, 130 yards and a touchdown last week.

Here are our rankings for Week 3.

