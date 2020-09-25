Clinging to a 7-0 lead with two minutes left in the game, the Dripping Springs Tigers were forced to punt from their own 10-yard line and give the ball back to Kerrville Tivy.

Fortunately for the Tigers, Cameron O’Banan’s punt took a friendly bounce and traveled 58 yards with no return. And on the ensuing play, the ball was hiked between Tivy QB Coleson Abel’s legs and Tiger’s lineman John Martinez returned it for a 15-yard touchdown to seal the 14-0 victory.

In a largely defensive struggle that showed signs of pandemic-delay rust for both teams, Dripping Springs (1-0) defeated the Antlers (0-1) for the second straight year at Tiger Stadium in a nonconference game.

A sloppy first half by both offenses resulted in a 0-0 deadlock at halftime. The Tigers turned the ball over four times, giving it up on two fumbles and two interceptions, and missed a 45-yard field goal. The Antlers punted the ball five times and fumbled it to the Tigers on their other first half possession.

The Tiger offense came alive briefly in the second half when O’Banan was inserted at quarterback. He led the Tigers on a 75-yard drive midway through the third quarter that ended in a 2-yard touchdown pass to Preston Alford for a 7-0 lead.

Alford did most of his damage on the ground, carrying the ball 13 times for 85 yards. The do-everything O’Banan threw for 58 yards and caught five passes for 69 yards. He also averaged 49 yards on three punts and saw action at safety.