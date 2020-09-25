CEDAR PARK — At 200 Gupton Way Drive sits semicircular stone walls along the north and south edges of Gupton Stadium, housing 120 yards of meaningful green turf between them.

The field welcomed the Vista Ridge Rangers and the Hays Rebels on Thursday night in the first high school football outing of the season for both teams.

What began as a back-and-forth contest early ballooned into a 62-35 runaway win for the Rangers (1-0), who only punted once, giving few opportunities for the Rebels (0-1) to gain sustained momentum.

"I was really pleased for a first game," Vista Ridge head coach Rodney Vincent said. "I felt like overall, (we) did a great job. I’m proud of our guys, every guy out here taking their role and doing it to the best of their ability."

The Rangers’ successes fell on the right arm of quarterback Kyle Brown, who threw for 389 yards and six touchdowns while running for another.

The senior’s rushing score answered an opening five-play scoring drive from the Rebels. Brown shook an opposing Hays defender in the pocket for an easy touchdown, one that was indicative of Brown’s control throughout the game’s entirety.

Hays kept pace with Vista Ridge for most of the first half, but fell behind quickly after turning the ball over in its own territory with less than two minutes remaining.

Brown and the offense took advantage on the goal line with just seven seconds left as the signal caller faked out one nearby defender and flipped an alley-oop pass over another opposing player’s helmet to senior receiver Kwade Hegtvedt — one of their three touchdown connections of the game.

"Since the end of our season last year, he has prepared on a daily basis," Vincent said of Brown. "I’ll tell you what I was impressed with tonight — I think his footwork is much improved over last year. His ability to scramble and get out of things, I think he worked hard on his speed."

The second half was even less forgiving for the Rebels, who allowed the Rangers to capitalize on an already two-touchdown lead with four more trips to the end zone.

Hays would only score twice more the rest of the game.

"The hardest part for our defense coming into this game is traditionally (Hays) has been a slot-T team," Vincent said. "They came out in some Nevada-pistol look so we had to prepare for two offenses and that made it really hard for our defense early on. I was proud of them for being patient and getting some stops late in the game."

Next Friday, Vista Ridge will return to Gupton Stadium for a senior night matchup against Leander, while Hays will host Dripping Springs in its home opener.