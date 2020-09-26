KYLE Marble Falls scored two touchdowns in the game’s final 3:48 to stun Lehman in a 28-27 overtime thriller Friday .

Marred by four turnovers and a series of penalties through the first three-and-a-half quarters, the Mustangs’ offense roared to life in the game’s waning minutes, scoring on its last three possessions.

"I'm really proud of the kids and the way they battled," Marble Falls head coach Brian Herman said. "I challenged them at halftime. I said, ‘If we quit turning the ball over and quit missing tackles. It's a whole different ballgame.’ I believed in what they could do, and I believed they would come out and do better."

Trailing 21-7 with under four minutes to go, Marble Falls running back Homberto Adame broke four Lehman tackles, turning an intermediate Jake Becker pass into a spectacular 43-yard yard touchdown to cut the Lehman lead in half.

Gabe Perez fell on the ensuing onside kick attempt, giving the ball right back to the Mustangs. Five plays later Rafael Barajes broke into the open field on an inside run and raced to the end zone on a third-and-13 from the Lobo 23.

Rather than play for the win, Herman elected to see what his team was made of in overtime.

"I really want to see how our kids respond to overtime and it couldn't have worked out better," Herman said. "I was really pleased and really proud of our kids I thought they battled really well."

The Mustangs went on offense first, scoring on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Becker to Elijah Todd. Lehman would answer when Robert Vasquez rumbled in from four yards out. Rather than kick and go for a second overtime, the Lobos elected to go for the win on a two-point conversion.

Lehman quarterback Joey Guajardo’s pass sailed just past the outstretched arms of its intended receiver, setting off a wild celebration for the visiting sideline.

In the first quarter Marble Falls struck first when it pounced on an early Lehman fumble and drove down the field to turn it into a 39-yard touchdown run from Adame to go up 7-0.

Lehman’s offense got going on the next drive when quarterback Joey Guajardo hit Kyree Payton for a 45-yard gain, setting up a 4-yard plunge from Robert Vasquez to tie the game at 7-7.

Lehman defensive lineman Ruben Mancias pounced on a Marble Falls fumble to set the Lobos offense up on the Mustang 15-yard line, setting up a physical 7-yard touchdown run from running back Joey Mojica to give the Lobos a 13-7 lead before halftime.

Mancias found the ball again late in the third quarter, recovering a fumble and snuffing what had been a promising Mustang drive. The Lobos turned the turnover into points a few minutes later when Vasquez notched his second 4-yard touchdown run of the game. The Lobos’ two-point conversion made the score 21-7 with 10:55 to go in the contest, setting up the game's wild finish.